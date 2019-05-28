CRIME
Man Bags 5 Years Imprisonment For Impersonating Customs Officer
An Apapa Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year -old man, Morgan Mohammed, for impersonating an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)and defrauding victims of N454,000.
Magistrate T.O Babalola, sentenced Mohammed after he pleaded guilty to three counts of impersonation, stealing and obtaining under false pretense.
“Based on the facts of this case, confirmed report and the plea of leniency, I hereby sentence you to five years imprisonment with an option to pay back the total sum stolen from the complainants.
“The court also sentences the convict to six months community service for the charge of impersonation ,” he ruled.
Earlier the prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Inedu, told the court that the convict committed the offence between August and October 2018 at Agip Estate, Satelite Town, Lagos.
He said that the convict, paraded himself as an NCS officer to Mr Ibewuike Emeka, Ogechi Ezeaka and Musa Dauda, obtained N114,000 on the pretext of getting a job for them.
Inedu said that Mohammed also obtained N340,0000 from Vivian Nweke and Thelma Raji, with a promise to supply 30 bags of rice each to them.
The prosecutor also told the court that the convict stole items worth N113,000 from Raji.
He said that when the complainants discovered that they had been duped by the convict, they reported the matter to the police and Mohammed was arrested for questioning.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 78, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2019.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
ENERGY22 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
-
LAW22 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures
-
NEWS20 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
-
AVIATION21 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY20 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
-
FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson