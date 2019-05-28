NEWS
Mob Kills Suspected Thief in Osun
A middle aged man identified as Olaiya Ibraheem was on Tuesday killed by a mob for allegedly stealing iron rods in Ede, Ede South local government area of Osun State.
Eye witness account revealed that the mob included members of the highly dreaded Oodua Peoples’ Congress, led by one Wakili Adesina alias Doki.
The suspected killers of Ibraheem were alleged to have also attacked a commercial bus driver (name not ascertained) who conveyed the victim to the land of Redeemer’s University, Ede to cart away some iron rods.
The bus driver was beaten to stupor and still receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital in the town.
A resident of Ede who identified himself as Asunmo Afeez said “the University has traced where he was putting the stolen iron rods and they put him under surveillance.
“We learnt that he took commercial bus to go and pack the stolen iron rods on Sunday morning when the OPC members who are on unofficial surveillance for Redeemer’s University led by ‘Doki’ shot him and beat the driver to stupor.’’
It was gathered that the deceased is a son of an Islamic scholar in Ede.
Ibraheem was said to have been rushed to Oke-Iresi Police Division in the Redeemer’s University’s security bus before the policemen asked that he should be taken to the hospital.
Before Ibraheem could get to State Hospital in Ede, he died.
When contacted, the Head, Directorate of Public Affairs, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the death of Ibraheem and said he did not die within the university premises.
Adeleye, in a chat with journalists in his office on Tuesday said hoodlums killed Ibraheem on Sunday at Ededimeji area, an extension of the school’s land.
He said there had been some security breaches before the ugly development happened saying that the institution operates nonviolence policy.
When contacted also, Police Command Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro who confirmed the incident said Ibraheem died of mob attack.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES12 hours ago
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
- NEWS13 hours ago
Adamawa Assembly To Quiz Zenith Bank Over Workers’ Salaries
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Crime Proceeds Bill Unsettles Anti-corruption Agencies
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
States’ Refusal To Access Health Care Fund
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Man City Chief Defends Spending, Blasts La Liga President
- NEWS23 hours ago
NDLEA Nabs Kenyan National With 6.5 kilograms Of Cocaine
- LABOUR MATTERS22 hours ago
Oyo Workers Suspend Strike
- AVIATION7 hours ago
FG Inaugurates New Terminal At Maiduguri Airport