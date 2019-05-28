Mob Kills Suspected Thief in Osun

A middle aged man identified as Olaiya Ibraheem was on Tuesday killed by a mob for allegedly stealing iron rods in Ede, Ede South local government area of Osun State.

Eye witness account revealed that the mob included members of the highly dreaded Oodua Peoples’ Congress, led by one Wakili Adesina alias Doki.

The suspected killers of Ibraheem were alleged to have also attacked a commercial bus driver (name not ascertained) who conveyed the victim to the land of Redeemer’s University, Ede to cart away some iron rods.

The bus driver was beaten to stupor and still receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital in the town.

A resident of Ede who identified himself as Asunmo Afeez said “the University has traced where he was putting the stolen iron rods and they put him under surveillance.

“We learnt that he took commercial bus to go and pack the stolen iron rods on Sunday morning when the OPC members who are on unofficial surveillance for Redeemer’s University led by ‘Doki’ shot him and beat the driver to stupor.’’

It was gathered that the deceased is a son of an Islamic scholar in Ede.

Ibraheem was said to have been rushed to Oke-Iresi Police Division in the Redeemer’s University’s security bus before the policemen asked that he should be taken to the hospital.

Before Ibraheem could get to State Hospital in Ede, he died.

When contacted, the Head, Directorate of Public Affairs, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the death of Ibraheem and said he did not die within the university premises.

Adeleye, in a chat with journalists in his office on Tuesday said hoodlums killed Ibraheem on Sunday at Ededimeji area, an extension of the school’s land.

He said there had been some security breaches before the ugly development happened saying that the institution operates nonviolence policy.

When contacted also, Police Command Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro who confirmed the incident said Ibraheem died of mob attack.