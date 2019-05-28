N136m Theft: Convicted Ex-NIMASA Acting DG, 3 Others Know Fate June 3

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Tuesday fixed June 3 to pass sentence on the convicted former acting Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Callistus Nwabueze Obi and three others.

The court had last week Thursday convicted Obi Dismass Alu Adoo, a Personal Assistant to the former Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi and two companies owned by convicted Obi for unlawfully conversion and theft of the sum of N136 million belonging to the agency.

The convicted companies are: Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment Limited for the same offence.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had earlier adjourned till Tuesday for a sentencing hearing and the actual sentencing of the convicts.

But after listening to argument from the parties, she stated that she require more time to look at the cited laws before she can imposing sentence.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo had urged the judge to impose the maximum punishment, which is 14-year jail term, on Obi and Adoo.

The prosecutor cited Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, under which the convicts were charged, provides for a maximum prison term of 14 years.

Oyedepo also submitted that although the law permitted the judge to exercise discretion, the minimum limit was seven years.

He insisted that the convicts did not deserve to enjoy the court’s discretion because they let the judge go through the rigour of full-fledged trial rather than admitting their crime and opting for a plea bargain at the beginning.

Oyedepo said, “This case is an opportunity to send a clear signal to public servants and those entrusted with public offices not to breach the trust reposed in them.”

He also maintained that the convicts should be made to refund the public funds they converted to their own use to the Federal Government.

The EFCC lawyer said, “The first and second defendants converted a total of N111million to their use.

“The first, third and fourth defendants converted a total of N114, 450,000.

“My Lord has the power to order the defendants to return this money or compensate the Federal Government for the funds that they have converted to their use.

“I also seek Your Lordship’s order for the forfeiture of the N30million that was recovered from the first defendant by the EFCC in the course of investigation,” he argued.

According to the prosecutor, Obi admitted that he used part of the money he converted to build Ladiva Hotels and Events Limited in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“We urge Your Lordship to forfeit the property to the Federal Government,” Oyedepo said.

The EFCC lawyer urged the court to withdraw the licences of the two convicted firms in line with Section 15(4)(a)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

He said they should also be fined 100 per cent of the money they aided the other convicts to convert.

However, Obi’s counsel, Mobolaji Kuti urged Justice Olatoregun to temper justice with mercy.

Kuti stated his client were first-time offenders.

He argued that maximum prison term was only reserved for serial offenders by virtue of Section 412(2)(d) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The lawyer submitted that his client was a devout Christian and had served as a local government chairman before joining NIMASA.

Kuti also stated that contrary to EFCC’s claim, Ladiva Hotels and Events was not acquired with proceeds of crime but was a joint venture between Obi and a friend.

He, therefore, urged the judge not to order its forfeiture to the Federal Government.

Kuti also told the judge that his client preferred to be sent to Kirikiri Prison rather than Ikoyi Prison.

On his part, Adoo’s lawyer, Collins Ogbonna, sought a non-custodial sentence for his client, whom he noted was a junior officer at NIMASA who merely ran errands for his bosses.

Ogbonna insisted that his client did not benefit from the money; he prayed Justice Olatoregun “to give human face to justice.”

EFCC arraigned the defendants Obi on April 12, 2016 on eight counts of converting N378,810,000 from NIMASA.

All the convicts were arraigned before the court by the EFCC on an 8-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful conversion and theft of the sum of N331 million belonging to NIMASA.

In the charge marked FHC/L/148C/16, the convicts committing the offences between January 6, 2014 and May 30, 2015, in Lagos.

The offences according to the prosecution are contrary to and punishable under Sections 15 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibitions (Amendment) Act, 2012

While delivering her judgement last week Thursday, Justice Olatoregun discharged and acquitted Obi and Adoo of the charge of conspiracy, saying that the prosecution failed to established the offence against the duo.

Justice Olatoregun, however, held that the prosecution through its witnesses and overwhelming evidence, had been able to establish the offence of unlawful conversion and offence of aiding and abetting against all the convicts.

The judge therefore convicted Obi of counts two to eight of the charge, while Adoo, the second defendant was convicted of counts two, three and four of the charge.

The court also convicted Obi’s companies of aiding and abetting.

The court had ordered that the convicts be remanded in prison pending sentence.