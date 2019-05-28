NAF Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa

The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a location at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue. Scores of the terrorists were killed.

The attack which was conducted on May 25,2019 followed successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports showing that some structures within the settlement were being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs from where they assemble to launch attacks against troops and innocent civilians.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the hideout with direct hits within the target area leading to significant degrading of the BHT structures.

He noted that several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes. He restated that the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.