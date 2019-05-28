NEWS
NAF Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa
The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a location at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue. Scores of the terrorists were killed.
The attack which was conducted on May 25,2019 followed successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports showing that some structures within the settlement were being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs from where they assemble to launch attacks against troops and innocent civilians.
The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the hideout with direct hits within the target area leading to significant degrading of the BHT structures.
He noted that several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes. He restated that the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
-
NEWS23 hours ago
No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
Where Did The Alleged NBC Radio Licenses “Scandal” Issue From?
-
CRIME24 hours ago
IDP Stabs Colleague To Death In Borno Camp
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
‘Butt Enlargement, Boob Lift’, Cannot Make You Happy – RMD
-
METRO23 hours ago
AMAC Gets New Secretary
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
NPA To Dismiss Workers Over Certificate Forgery, Exam Malpractice