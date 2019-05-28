Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NAF Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa

Published

1 min ago

on


The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a location at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue. Scores of the terrorists were killed.

The attack which was conducted on May 25,2019 followed successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports showing that some structures within the settlement were being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs from where they assemble to launch attacks against  troops and innocent civilians.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the hideout with direct hits within the target area leading to significant degrading of the BHT structures.

He noted that several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes. He restated that the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES2 days ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES2 days ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES2 days ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: