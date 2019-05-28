Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NASS Queries Decrease In FIRS’ 2019 Proposed Non-Oil Revenue Tax Collection

Published

1 hour ago

on


National Assembly Joint Committee has raised concern over Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) 2019 projected estimate of non oil revenue tax collection of N146.54 billion.

The Co-chairman of the committee, Sen. John Enoh and other members of the committee raised the concern at FIRS’s budget defence in Abuja on Monday.

The committee sought to know why the 2018 approved estimate was N153.85 while the 2019 projected cost stood at N146.54 amounting to 4.75 per cent decrease.

On personnel cost, the committee asked why the service was proposing 14.6 per cent increase in number of staff from 7, 854 in 2018 to 9000 staff in 2019.

It equally demanded explanation to the “proposed N160 million meant to sew drivers’ uniforms, N825 million for refreshment and security vote of N250 million among others.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Fowler while presenting the budget proposal, noted that the proposed increase in staff strength was due to recruitment of staff scheduled in 2019.

He further explained that N160 million was earmarked to sew uniforms for the 850 drivers of the service as part of effort to make them fit properly into the structure.

Also, he said the amount earmarked for security vote was meant to attend to some security issues, particularly those not receipted for.

“The achievement of 2019 budget will be driven by increase oil and non-oil revenue tax collection.

“The service in realisation of this responsibility and challenges of doing manual collection will continue to implement automated tax collection for the critical sectors of the economy notably telecommunications, airlines and financial institutions.

“The deployment of these platforms is at no cost to the service and the consultants will only be rewarded on increased revenue generation.

“There will be increased enforcement activities nationwide to bring more tax payers into the tax net and increase compliance level,’’ Fowler said.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS5 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS5 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS6 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS6 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: