Navy At 63: More Than 1,000 Ajegunle Residents Receive Free Medical Care In Lagos

As part of its 63rd Anniversary programme, the Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Tuesday offered free medical care to more than 1, 000 residents of Ajegunle area of the state.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, said that the medical outreach was a way of giving back to the society.

Daji was represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir.

“Ajegunle is our host community and this is one of the ways we can reach out to them,” he said.

He said the medical outreach was a way of getting across to communities, adding that drugs would be recommended for those that need them.

According to him, the outreach will cover checking of blood pressure, eye test, malaria and typhoid, testing for blood sugar level and HIV among others.

He said patients would be diagnosed and drugs given for treatment while difficult cases would be referred for further investigation.

The traditional ruler of the area otherwise known as Baale of the Alayabiagba town in Ajegunle, Apapa community, Adeshina Ojora, while speaking with journalists, said he was happy about the gesture of the navy.

“This is not the navy’s first time because they have been doing it in the past. We thank them and we are still asking them for more,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maurice Inabome, said that he was happy for what the navy was doing, describing it as a welcome development.

The 54-year-old man who was yet to be attended to said that he would love to get his eyes tested and his body generally.

Another beneficiary, Saheed Adesegun, told NAN that the initiative was a good one and that he and members of the community was happy with the navy for the gesture.

The man said he was given a reading glass and was also tested for malaria and blood sugar among others.

He advised everyone in the community to always check their health status, adding that it saves life.

In a related development, the President, Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Lagos Chapter, Mrs Feyisayo Daji, also offered philanthropic activity to commemorate the navy week.

Daji, who is also the wife of the FOC, Western Naval Command alongside members of the association, donated gifts to patients at the Obiesesan Medical Centre in Lagos.

NAN reports that gifts like pampers, provisions and groceries were given to patients and nursing mothers.

Daji who spoke to journalists after the donation said the gesture was part of the activities lined up for the 63rd anniversary of the navy.

“All these were made possible by the NOWA national president, Mrs Theresa Ibas,” she said.

Daji also advised women to continually go for check up and ensure they register at a hospital whenever they are pregnant.