Neighbourhood Security Will Address Kidnapping, Criminality – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that neighbourhood security will adequately address the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the community.

Speaking during a live interview on NTA, yesterday, President Buhari averred that the police are supposed to be the frontline security agents to ensure that law and order are maintained, as they are closer to the people.

He said the police know their neighbourhood and they know those who steal, adding that the police can easily identify criminals and kidnappers.

President Buhari also called on Nigerians to expose all criminal elements in their neigbourhood. He explained that if security is guaranteed, investors will invest in the country and jobs will be created.

“Nobody will bring his money to invest without proper security. So, I urge Nigerians to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in the country to fish out criminals. We, as government, will do our part to provide security; but Nigerians should also expose criminal elements in their neigbourhood,’’ he said.

He stressed that he felt very bad because of the failure of neighborhood security across states in the nation. He noted that the kidnappers and bandits are from somewhere and their neighbours know them.

He also expressed his disappointment with the police for failing to secure the people, the community leaders noting that police have failed. He, however, assured that the government will continue to do its best to combat insecurity.

‘’My message to Nigerians is to expose criminals in their neigbourhood to allow investors come in, you cannot accommodate or habour criminals and blame government for not doing enough to create employment,’’ he said.

He noted that there is a sigh of relief for people living in the north east as Boko Haram has been degraded.

He noted that his frustration so far is the inability to prosecute all corrupt public officers and politicians.

’My frustration so far is we cannot prosecute the corrupt. We recovered fixed asset in Europe and America but, you can’t be too much in a hurry as you have to follow the rule of law before prosecution. It is indeed my frustration,’’

He noted that he has not discussed anything about his cabinet reshuffle with anyone.

‘’And for those calling me Baba Go Slow, they should watch and see, the judiciary and police will be faster and I will trace who is in charge of frustrating the government. The Inspector General of Police, state commissioners of police and Division Police Officers must be active,’’ he added.

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has berated the leadership of the 8th National Assembly, rating their performance as very low.

Apparently reacting to the roles played by the National Assembly in the late passage of the budget which was delayed for seven months, the president said the continuous delay in budget passage year on year is worrisome and continues to be a major source of concern for the nation.

The president said holding the nation’s budget for seven months cannot be justified and therefor scored them low for slowing down the government.

“I called Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, I explained to them how they were holding the country to ransom for seven months due to non-passage of the budget. I told them they were not fighting me but the country; I rated them low. Holding a budget for seven months cannot be justified. A culture where they dictate the terms of how they want the government to run it’s very sad,’’ he said.