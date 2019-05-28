Connect with us
Ngige Accuses NASS Of Padding Labour Ministry’s Budget

Published

1 min ago

on


Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has revealed how members of the National Assembly inserted  questionable projects under the guise of constituency projects in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets of the ministry.

The minister in his validatory speech yesterday said there were distortions and insertions of projects, with money sliced-off from the aggregate allocation to main ministries and their parastatals to create new and in many cases, projects and programmes unrelated to core mandate of the ministry/parastatal.

Ngige said this greatly affected the performance of the ministry during his years under review.

He said, “All is not well with our budgetary system. In our 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets, there were distortions and insertions under the guise of constituency projects that greatly affected the performance of our programmes and projects. There is a great difference between the zonal intervention constituency projects from the N100 billion offered to the National Assembly by the Executive in her proposal”.

“This is clearly not in consonance with the spirit of Section 80 of the constitution for which the authors of the constitution gave powers to the elected representatives of the people to look at the budgets, which when presented by the Executives, still remains an executive work proposal. Therefore, let the NASS consult the Executive via robust defense sessions in order to allow the Executive to do its own work unfettered.”

He disclosed further that, from a 2015 budget that had only N200,000,000.00 for capital vote, out of which about N60,000,000.00 was for constituency empowerment projects, spiraling into April, 2016 for the main ministry to the phenomenal increase of both recurrent and capital budget to N11 billion in 2016 and N12 billion in 2017 and 2018 respectively.”

Ngige accused some Chief Executive Officers of the parastatals in the ministry of lately engaging in the act of conniving with lawmakers to disrupt already agreed budgets especially those they had defended in their respective ministries.

He said, “it is completely incongruous and serious act of indiscipline against the Public Service Rules (PSR) for Heads of Treasury and Non-Treasury funded parastatals to surreptitiously visit law makers to suggest to them or connive with them to disrupt already agreed budgets especially those they had defended in their respective ministries.

“Budget funding up to 100 percent should also be the target of government as anything less than 75 percent distorts programmes and projects execution, making for late completion and in some cases, abandonment of the projects in subsequent budget cycles”

The minister meanwhile said from 2015 to date, the ministry apprehended 1,425 trade disputes and complaints, with 788 disputes completely concluded and resolved, 37 cases referred to Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), and 600 pending at various stages of mediation and conciliation.


