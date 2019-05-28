Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that despite the challenges, Nigeria must embrace electronic voting as it is the ultimate going forward.

This is as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that the problems of Nigeria are self-inflicted as they flow from politicisation of everything and the promotion of pervasive injustice.

Jonathan spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital at lecture/book presentation to mark the second term inauguration of Wike.

The former President declared that if democracy must endure, the democratic process must be developed in a way that people will have confidence in the electoral process.

He noted that the African continent must come up with a minimum standard for the establishment of the election management body.

Jonathan said for the purpose of confidence building for credible elections, no one single person should have the power to constitute the election management body.

The former President said: “We must come up with new standards for constituting our election management body in a way that people will have confidence.

“I believe in some quarters what they do is that a body of people constitute the election management body. It is not in the hands of one person.

“When you leave such responsibility in the hands of a politician, no matter how good the person is, there will be the tendency for people to suspect that the right thing is not done.

“When people don’t have confidence in the system, whatever they do, it is difficult for the people to accept.

“The continental body, African Union, should come up with a minimum standard across Africa for constituting electoral management body.”

He stated that no single official should have the power to appoint all the Election Petition Tribunals as this erodes confidence in the system.

Jonathan said: “Also, the judicial process where one person constitutes all the election Tribunals to hear petitions is not right. It is difficult in a democracy for somebody to be extremely neutral.

“In one way or the other, somebody close to you will be in one party or the other. The only way to be above is to make sure that one person does not have all the powers to constitute tribunals to listen to all cases.”

The former Nigerian leader, who called for the enthronement of independent security agencies that will provide security during elections, decried the online video in Rivers State where women were dragging soldiers attempting to compromise Rivers elections.

He called on Parliamentarians to work towards modifying national laws to ensure that what happened in 2019 is not repeated in 2023.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike decried the level of politicisation of the governance process of the country.

Wike said: “Although I lack the intellectual impetus to join issues with the learned Professor, but for me, Nigeria’s problems, which are largely self-inflicted can be reduced to two: the politicization of everything and pervasive injustice.

The governor stated that insecurity continues to thrive in the country because the nation has refused to listen to the cries for justice.

Guest Lecturer, Professor Anya O. Anya, in a paper titled: “Re-imagining Nigeria: The Imperative of Democracy, values, peace and National Development in the New Nigeria,” said Nigeria is a country under siege and its people and leaders are in denial.

Anya said: “We are at a stage where most nations are in dynamic state; where change is the order of the day. The rules of linear progression in social and economic evolution have given way to a situation where interactive forces act as interconnected matrices.”

Book Reviewer, Prof M. T. Ladan recommended the book to all students of law and politics, saying it captures the need for the development of Nigeria by examining the outstanding qualities of Governor Wike.

Ladan said the book was written by 51 authors with 40 chapters and 735 pages. He said the lawyers who wrote the book documented the delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State.

Book Presenter and Representative of Sokoto State Governor, Engr Bello Alhaji Suleiman described Governor Wike as a true leader who will play a key role in the future of the country.