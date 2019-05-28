Connect with us
NSE Listing: Danbatta Urges Telcos To Follow MTN’s Footsteps

Published

1 min ago

on


The Executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), P,rofessor Umar Danbatta, has urged other mobile network operators to follow the step of MTN Nigeria Plc and list their shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Danbatta, who disclosed this on the side-lines of the Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit held in Lagos last Thursday said it would help deepen the capital market, allow the telecommunications companies to access more funding and create opportunities for Nigerians to own shares in the companies.

“As you’re all aware, when we sanctioned MTN following the breach which was based on refusal to disconnect 5.2 million preregistered cards from its network, there was a settlement agreement that the NCC reached with MTN and taking Nigerians back memory back lane, this happened in 2016 and many Nigerians may have forgotten.

“Among the terms of the agreement was that MTN should list on the stock exchange. This was demanded of them out of the recognition that one of the important functions of the NCC enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 states that NCC should do everything possible to ensure that Nigerians own, control and manage telecommunications companies,” he said.

Danbatta said NCC has translated that important provision of the Act into reality and that is what Nigerians are seeing now. “We triggered the listing of MTN on the stock exchange, MTN has complied. I remember issuing a warning to MTN to ensure that they comply with all provisions of the settlement agreement before the end of May 2019; this is very clear in the agreement.

“We know what’s in the agreement because we signed it jointly with MTN. They have done that, we have empowered Nigerians through this translation into reality of an important provision of the Act. And we have seen the shares of MTN, they are next to Dangote Cement. Nigerians are empowered financially and they now own shares in a dominant telecommunications operator in the country,” he added.

On other telcos following MTN’s footstep, the telecom regulator said, “Certainly, having set this precedence now, the dominant operator has listed and we have seen the market, the stock exchange market is bullish through this listing, we hope other operators will follow suit to list. But of course, we hope they can do this when they think it is suitable for them to do the listing because they have not committed any offence. Our hope is all of them will list on NSE,” he added.


