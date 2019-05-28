NEWS
NUSA Congratulates President Buhari, Other Elected Officials
The Nigerian community in South Africa has congratulated all elected officials to be inaugurated on Wednesday, May 29, especially President Muhammadu Buhari whom, it urged to hit the ground running.
The President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the general elections that brought the officials was the beauty of democracy.
“The union congratulates President Buhari and urge him to hit the ground running.
“This is time to implement government’s next level agenda. It is also the time to positively impact on the lives of Nigerians,’’ Olubajo said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“We equally urge members of the National Assembly to work in synergy with the Executive arm of government for the overall interest of the country and our people.’’
He said the Nigerian community in South Africa advises the National Assembly to reconsider Diaspora Voting.
“If implemented, this will give Nigerians living abroad a sense of belonging and to be part of the democratic process.
“We equally appeal to the government to liaise with its South African counterpart to implement the Early Warning Unit mechanism, aimed at checking Xenophobia and fostering cordial relations between the two countries.
“ The union also urges the Federal Government not to relent in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.
“NUSA calls on Nigerians to support government’s efforts in this regard,’’ he added.
Olubajo implored the Governors and members of state legislature to also synergise for the good of the people.
“You are closer to the people at the grassroots. You know their problems. With unity and dedication, you can put smiles on their faces.
“We come from the rural areas of this country and it will be a thing of joy to see our people happy.
“The union is willing to partner with government at all levels through establishing contacts between Nigerians living in South Africa and experts from our host country.
“We wish all elected officials fruitful and purposeful governance that will yield abundant dividends of democracy,’’ he said.
