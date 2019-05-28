NEWS
Obaseki Harps On Tech-Driven Civil Service To Support Reforms
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is retooling the state’s civil service to become technology-driven so it can meet the demands of the global age and drive reforms of his administration.
The governor disclosed this while receiving the 2018 Annual Report from the Chairman of the Edo State Civil Service Commission, at the Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.
The governor stated that the civil service must be retooled to respond to demands of contemporary age so it can better serve the people.
He said he was working to ensure that civil servants are trained regularly on modern trends in management and work processes to ensure efficiency in the discharge of their duties.
“There is need for transition from manual record keeping to electronic processes to conform with global standards. We are working with foreign partners to provide world-class facilities at the Training Center, being constructed in the state,” he said.
He assured of continued support to the Commission, adding that work at the Treasury House, Blocks C and D of the State Secretariat, as well as power supply arrangement to the Secretariat would be completed before the end of the year.
Earlier, the Chairman of Edo State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Ekiuwa Inneh said there were 3,217 civil servants in the state as at Dec. 31, 2018, which include 679, 2177, 336 and 25 in junior, senior, management and consolidated cadres, respectively.
She called for the recruitment of professionals to further fortify the service and inject more life to deepen reforms in the state. She also commended the ongoing reforms in the state civil service, especially the renovation of the Secretariat and High Court buildings.
