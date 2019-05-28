Connect with us
Organic Farming Is Safer, Friendly To Our Health -Expert

May 28, 2019

An agriculturalist, Mr Fidelis Chukwuma, says organic farming is safer and friendly to human health than the inorganic.

Chukwuma, the Director, Agricultural Services, Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to him, organic farming can yield vital benefits as it helps to preserve soil’s organic composition and improves soil fertility.

The director said that the state’s ministry of agriculture had been carrying out a lot of grassroots sensitisation, mobilisation of the farmers, and interactions on the importance and methods of organic farming.

He said that during the interaction, farmers were told that organic farming, which involved the use of natural fertiliser such as manure promotes better agricultural performance.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture is promoting organic farming to provide organic solution to agricultural challenges.

“Lots of chemicals used in protecting crops such as pesticides and fertiliser are harmful to human health.

“If farmers are aware of the benefits of producing food with less or no chemical, they are going to sell more and have better health for themselves and families,” the expert said.

According to the expert, organic farming helps to preserve nutrients in food produce for healthier living.

 


