OVH Energy To Reward Customers With Gifts

OVH Energy Marketing Limited has launched a promotional campaign to reward its loyal lubricant customers.

The campaign, called ‘Oando Oleum Awoof’, will give customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes worth millions of naira including a brand new car, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles, power banks, airtime, among others, across its retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The ’Oleum Awoof!’ promo, which is set to run from Monday, May 13, 2019 until Saturday, August 31, 2019, is opened to all who purchase any 4 litre or 25 litre Oando Oleum Lubricant (Engine Oil) across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The participants are required to scratch the silver foil and text the secret code and location (state) to the SMS short code 38353 for a chance to win at the regional raffle draws.

Head of Oleum Lubricants at OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu, stressed the importance of rewarding loyal customers. Oando Oleum, she said, has become a staple in the Nigerian automobile lubricant space and this is only possible because of its. Loyal customers, noting that this promotion is a platform to appreciate customers.

Similarly, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mr. Babafemi Olabiyi, said:,“As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them.”