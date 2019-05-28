NEWS
PMB Mourns Yakubu Lame
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, who was a frontline leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Police Affairs.
A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said Buhari commended the deceased whom he said had served the nation faithfully until he passed on.
President Buhari described the late party stalwart as a man of “sound intellect and outstanding wit.”
The president added: “He served the party and nation selflessly.
“He and a handful of others travelled across states of the federation spreading the APC message at its inception, paving way for acceptance and its eventual victory in 2015, and in February this year.’’
President Buhari prayed that Allah would forgive his shortcomings and grant his family, friends and the government and people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.
