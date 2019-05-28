Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Mourns Yakubu Lame

Published

1 min ago

on


President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, who was a frontline leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Police Affairs.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said Buhari commended the deceased whom he said had served the nation faithfully until he passed on.

President Buhari described the late party stalwart as a man of “sound intellect and outstanding wit.”

The president added: “He served the party and nation selflessly.

“He and a handful of others travelled across states of the federation spreading the APC message at its inception, paving way for acceptance and its eventual victory in 2015, and in February this year.’’

President Buhari prayed that Allah would forgive his shortcomings and grant his family, friends and the government and people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS6 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS6 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS6 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS6 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: