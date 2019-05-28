Police Assures Of Adequate Security For May 29 In Oyo

Oyo State Police Command has urged residents and indigenes of the state to disregard the alleged break down of peace in the state by the leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on 29th of May, during the inauguration of the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday, reassured the people of violence-free inauguration on Wednesday.

“The attention of the police in Oyo State has been drawn to an unsigned, uncaptioned and undated statements going viral on the social media purported to cause imminent breakdown of law and order in the state, ascribing to an unapproved means of change of leadership by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“The police commissioner wishes to reassure the good people of Oyo State and the entire citizenry that the police in Oyo State are on top of the situation and are working closely in synergy with the state government, the Union members both at the state and the national levels and other sisters security agencies”, part of the statement read.

According to him, in order to ensure that the transport union is not giving any breathing space to create chaos or breach of peace at anywhere or any part of the state, adequate security has been put in place, re-jigged and re-vitalised to respond to any security threats from any parts of the state including but not limited to the popular Iwo Road round-about and the NURTW state headquarters and other popular motor parks and beyond.

He said AIG Zone XI, Leye Oyebade had also assured that peace and tranquillity would reign in Oyo State particularly during the forthcoming inauguration swearing in of the new administration in Oyo State.

The police boss therefore urged the people to ignore the purported threats allegedly being issued by an unscrupulous individual who allegedly intends to cause breach of peace under the pretext of assuming the leadership of NURTW in Oyo State by unleashing terror on the incumbent leadership in the state and forcibly taking over the administration of local parks in Oyo State.