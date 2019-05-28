Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigeria-police-logo

Hoodlums who kidnapped passengers of commercial buses along the Emohua-Ahoada axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State were on Monday night killed by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team.

The hoodlums, Prince Owoto, alias General, Bishop and Progress Sam were killed in a gun battle with members of the team, led by DSP Bello Yusuf during a raid in their hideout in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said The raid in the suspected kidnappers’ hideout took place at about 3:30am.

Omoni stated that the suspects were arrested with fatal injuries and rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for treatment, where they were confirmed Dead on Arrival.

He further stated that items recovered from the hoodlums include to locally made single-barrel gun with five live cartrigdes.

Also recovered from the suspects’ hideout we’re seven different makes of handsets, wraps of weeds, suspected to be marijuana and charms.

In another development, two rival cult groups in Ubima Community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, have agreed to lay down their arms and allow peace in the community.

Ubima, the hometown of Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and former Governor Celestine Omehia, has had no peace for a long time due to cult clashes, armed robbery and kidnappings in the community.

The resolve of the two cult groups, Deygbam and Iceland, to allow peace to reign followed a truce brokered between them by a cleric and indigene of the community, Rev. Nnah Ordu.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS9 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: