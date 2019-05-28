Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers

Hoodlums who kidnapped passengers of commercial buses along the Emohua-Ahoada axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State were on Monday night killed by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team.

The hoodlums, Prince Owoto, alias General, Bishop and Progress Sam were killed in a gun battle with members of the team, led by DSP Bello Yusuf during a raid in their hideout in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said The raid in the suspected kidnappers’ hideout took place at about 3:30am.

Omoni stated that the suspects were arrested with fatal injuries and rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for treatment, where they were confirmed Dead on Arrival.

He further stated that items recovered from the hoodlums include to locally made single-barrel gun with five live cartrigdes.

Also recovered from the suspects’ hideout we’re seven different makes of handsets, wraps of weeds, suspected to be marijuana and charms.

In another development, two rival cult groups in Ubima Community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, have agreed to lay down their arms and allow peace in the community.

Ubima, the hometown of Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and former Governor Celestine Omehia, has had no peace for a long time due to cult clashes, armed robbery and kidnappings in the community.

The resolve of the two cult groups, Deygbam and Iceland, to allow peace to reign followed a truce brokered between them by a cleric and indigene of the community, Rev. Nnah Ordu.