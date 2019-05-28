NEWS
Political Appointments Should Be On Merit, Not Religious Sentiment – Guru Maharaj Ji
Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, the Founder of the One Love Family, has said that for Nigeria to thrive economically, political appointments, especially in the 9th Assembly should be based on merit and not religious sentiment.
Maharaj Ji made this known to newsmen on Tuesday while speaking on the forthcoming 26th Anniversary of Highest Spiritual Centre of the Universe Declaration as the New Holy Land at his Iju Ishaga Temple in Lagos.
He said that the undue pressure by religious bodies on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint their members was uncalled for and did not reflect the unity expected in Nigeria.
“Religious leaders should be fenced off decision-making on appointments and the appointments should be based on hard work, past records and merit.
“Appointments to high and sensitive government offices by quota is one of the several neo-colonial deity of backwardness in self-governing but pseudo- emancipated Nigeria.
“A competent person is fundamentally a human being, not a Christian, Muslim or religious person.
“As such, focus should be on setting standards that give proper access to competent Nigerians to run government agencies and institutions, irrespective of their religious and ethnic tilt,’’ he said.
Maharaj Ji said that the quest for a united and prosperous Nigeria is a patriotic strive that requires the hard work of patriots.
“Public officers appointed or elected on the premise of religious sentiment cannot but be loyal to the parochial and troublesome sentiments that got them the office they occupy.
“I urge President Buhari to ignore the effusion of religious leaders in midwifing the birth of the 9th republic, ” he said.
HAPPENING NOW
- Felipe To Complete €20M Switch To Atletico Madrid
- 2019 Budget: Economist Advises FG To Reduce High Cost Of Governance
- Inadequate Polices, Poor Funding, Bane Of Productivity In Nigeria – Adamu
- Political Appointments Should Be On Merit, Not Religious Sentiment – Guru Maharaj Ji
- Apapa Gridlock Ultimatum: We’re Making Progress, Ensuring Sustainability — FRSC
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- ENERGY21 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Federer Enjoying `Outsider’ Tag On Roland Garros Return
- NEWS19 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- AVIATION20 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY19 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- LAW21 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures