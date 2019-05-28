Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Popular Prophetess Found Dead In Abakaliki

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigeria-police-logo

The Ebonyi Police Command, says police authorities are working to unravel the cause of death of a popular prophetess in Ebonyi, who was found dead along Ezza Road, Abakaliki, recently.

Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who briefed journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday on the incident, said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of death of the deceased.

According to police report, the deceased, Mrs Felicia Agwu, a native of Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi, was found dead along Ezza Road area of Abakaliki.

Agwu was a popular prophetess in one of the new generation churches, while her ministry is located in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“A woman in her early 50s was found lying lifeless along the Ezza Road axis of Abakaliki on May 18, when a good-spirited Nigerian called the attention of the command, which quickly mobilised to the scene.

“Our men got to the scene, took the woman to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical expert.

“The cause of her death is yet unknown, but we have launched investigation to ascertain the real cause of death.

“There were no injuries found on her body to establish a case of criminal attack on the deceased, so, for now we are having a case of ‘sudden’ death until we conclude our investigation.

“We implore the family of the deceased and the public with vital information that would help the police in their investigation, to contact the command,” Odah said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the deceased was recently treated of hernia and was still recuperating before embarking on the journey from Oshiegbe in Ezza North, when she met her sudden death.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS7 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS7 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS7 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS7 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: