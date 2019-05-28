NEWS
Popular Prophetess Found Dead In Abakaliki
The Ebonyi Police Command, says police authorities are working to unravel the cause of death of a popular prophetess in Ebonyi, who was found dead along Ezza Road, Abakaliki, recently.
Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who briefed journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday on the incident, said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of death of the deceased.
According to police report, the deceased, Mrs Felicia Agwu, a native of Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi, was found dead along Ezza Road area of Abakaliki.
Agwu was a popular prophetess in one of the new generation churches, while her ministry is located in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.
“A woman in her early 50s was found lying lifeless along the Ezza Road axis of Abakaliki on May 18, when a good-spirited Nigerian called the attention of the command, which quickly mobilised to the scene.
“Our men got to the scene, took the woman to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical expert.
“The cause of her death is yet unknown, but we have launched investigation to ascertain the real cause of death.
“There were no injuries found on her body to establish a case of criminal attack on the deceased, so, for now we are having a case of ‘sudden’ death until we conclude our investigation.
“We implore the family of the deceased and the public with vital information that would help the police in their investigation, to contact the command,” Odah said.
Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the deceased was recently treated of hernia and was still recuperating before embarking on the journey from Oshiegbe in Ezza North, when she met her sudden death.
