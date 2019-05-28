Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Red Cheetah App Exceeds 100,000 Downloads

Published

1 min ago

on

Leadership Nigeria News Today

The Android version of the innovative Red Cheetah Free Wi-Fi App launched by Swift Networks has crossed the one hundred thousand downloads mark and this is excluding the users of the web and Windows versions of this innovative platform.

The company said in addition, the usage of the app has hit an all-time high of 50,000 sessions per day. It states that the app which provides up to 1 Gigabyte of free Wi-Fi internet access per day per user, is available at its dedicated 500 hotspots across Lagos State.

‘‘It now certainly helps to bridge the digital divide for the teeming youths who have embraced it tightly to support their digital lifestyle. Accordingly, it is helping to address the broadband penetration target of the federal government, especially in the youth and underserved segments.

‘‘The platform is currently supported by advert revenues from iconic brands like Milo, Nokia, Quickteller, Shoprite, UBA and many others who use it to connect to and engage with this important demographic group. This is in addition to the SMEs who now use Red Cheetah to reach their target prospects relying on its high level of profiling and geo-targeting precision leading to minimal media waste and outstanding return on investment,’’ the firm said in a statement.

Speaking on this milestone achievement, the chief operating officer of Swift Networks, Mr. Chukwuma Okoye, said that “the accelerating adoption rate for the Red Cheetah service is a clear testament that it is meeting a critical need in the life of its users. We gave ourselves the tall order to help close the digital gap in the country starting with Lagos state and we are well on our way to achieving this feat. It’s been a challenging undertaking given the complexity of the technology and project management skills required to deliver this service model but the rewards so far outweigh the sacrifices, especially now that users and advertisers are warming up to the platform.”

According to Mr. Bolaji Ige, SWIFT’s General Manager SwiftMedia, “my team will not rest on its oars in our quest to reach every nook and cranny of this country with the Red Cheetah Free Wi-Fi serviceand while continuously improving the user experience.’’


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS32 mins ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS41 mins ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES2 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES2 hours ago

Aiding Industrialisation Of Mining, Solid Minerals’ Sector

The solid mineral and mining industry world over has been recognized as a potential catalyst for the overall national economic...
FEATURES2 hours ago

Gains Of Boosting Science, Technology Education

In the 21st century, scientific and technological innovations have become increasingly important as we face the benefits and challenges of...
FEATURES2 hours ago

Using Executive Order 005 T Curb Adhesive Importation

Nigeria has made a name for itself in the consumption of foreign technologies. Since the advent of oil, the nation...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: