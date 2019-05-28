Rivers Govt Rejects Police Report On Detonation Of Teargas In School

…launches own probe

The Rivers State government has rejected the statement issued by the Nigeria Police on the detonation of teargas canister by two students at the Community Secondary School Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

This is as it has, through the Ministry of Education, set up a committee to investigate the release of teargas at Community Secondary School Oroworukwo, last week.

Two students of the school, Nicodemus Nkaparo and Darlington Sylvanus, were accused of detonating a teargas canister in the school, which caused stir and panic within the school.

It was gathered that several students were injured to escape with some jumping from first and second floors of the school’s three-storey building.

Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board (RSSSSB), Chief David Briggs, spoke yesterday during an impact assessment visit to the school yesterday.

Briggs accused the Rivers State Police Command of not carrying out property investigation and profiling of the parents and relatives of the two students involved in the act.

The RSSSSB Chairman said: “Worst scenario is that the Police has reacted and we appreciate their reaction. But, their reaction is a very exonerating reaction. And this is very bad in Nigerian Police.

“It is sad in the sense most often, the statement of the Police is exonerating, not to state where they are culpable. They were sent to the Police by the Principal and they were set free because they are minors.

“But, they never bothered to do profiling of the parents of the students; profiling of elder brothers was never done. Profiling of their contacts was never done. Going through their phones was not done.

“The issued statements even without investigation. This is the bad aspect of it but I am not saying that they have done nothing.”

Briggs stated that the committee will find out the immediate cause of the incident as well as proffer solutions and take measures on those found culpable.

He said: “The government has set up a committee with a view to finding the immediate cause and likely remedy and take measures where somebody is found culpable.

“It is unfortunate that as at the time of the incident happened, the Mathematics teacher ought to be in the class but the Mathematics teacher was not there.

“But, I must say that the incident that happened is not a government-related affair. I must say that Community Secondary School Oroworukwo, is one school that meets every international standard.

“The school is fenced, it is gated and it is up-to-date with infrastructures that are well renovated.”

Meanwhile, all the students of Community Secondary School Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, who were hospitalised following injuries and fractures sustained when a teargas canister was detonated in the school, have been discharged from hospital.

When LEADERSHIP visited the private hospital, located in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt where the students were admitted, it was learnt that last set of three students were discharged on Monday.

A medical doctor attached to the hospital, Dr. Abuchi Ogbonda, who confirmed the discharge of the students, said no fewer than 20 students from the school were admitted in the hospital.

Ogbonda stated that out of the number, five students were in critical condition when they were brought to the hospital.

He further stated that majority of the victims we’re female students, who are between the ages of 16 and 18 years.