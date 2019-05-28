NEWS
Sanwo-Olu Won’t Disappoint Lagosians – APC
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents to support Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he is sworn-in as the next executive governor of the state on Wednesday.
The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.
He said the party was sure that the administration of Sanwo-Olu would consolidate on the strides recorded in the state, but cooperation of all was needed to enable in-coming government succeed.
Salami urged residents to support the Sanwo-Olu administration with ideas, any by performing their civil obligations, obeying the laws, and keying into its policies and programmes.
The Assistant Publicity Secretary described Sanwo-Olu as a tested and trusted hand in governance, assuring residents he would not disappoint in the delivery of his electoral promises.
“As Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is sworn-in tomorrow, we urge all Lagosians to give his administration all the support to enable him succeed.
“Sanwo-Olu is a man ideas, he is experienced in governance, he knows his onions and he is passionate about a better Lagos.
“We have no doubt he will deliver on his promises; he will not disappoint the people. But residents need to support his administration.
“We need to support him with ideas, by paying our taxes and obeying the laws. We should support the policies and programmes of his administration.
“This is the only way to build a better Lagos, the Lagos of everyone’s dream,” he said.
Salami said the APC had consistently rendered impactful governance in the state and thanked residents for keeping faith with the party.
The Assistant Publicity Secretary also thanked residents for voting overwhelmingly for the party in the last presidential and governorship elections in the state.
“As you supported APC in the election, I urge you to troop to the TBS tomorrow to once again demonstrate your support for Sanwo-Olu as he is sworn-in,” he said.
