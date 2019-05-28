BUSINESS
SEC Warns Against Unethical Conduct
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has warned operators in the Nigerian capital market to desist from unethical practices that could lead to strict regulatory actions in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Commission
The Commission in a statement yesterday, said its attention has been drawn to an emerging trend of unethical conduct by brokers, issuing houses/book runners and other receiving agents in primary and secondary market transactions.
The SEC said the concerned operators carry out their activities by inducing investment through the sharing of brokerage fees or receiving agents’ commission with private banking officers, asset/fund managers, PFAs and other institutional investor classes who were not duly registered or recognised by the Commission as being eligible to be paid commission.
According to SEC, notice was hereby issued that only capital market operators duly registered by the Commission were eligible to be paid brokerage fee/receiving agents’ commission and such operators shall not pay or offer a percentage of the commission earned from services provided in a transaction as an incentive for investment.
“Any capital market operator found to engage in this practice or similar acts shall be subject to strict regulatory actions in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Commission,” it said.
SEC called on the public to utilise the Commission’s whistle blowing mechanism to provide information on any known or suspected case for necessary action.
