Sokoto Catholic Bishop Emeritus, Aje, Dies At 85

Published

1 min ago

on

Leadership Nigeria News Today

The immediate past Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Kelvin Aje is dead. He died at 85.

The Bishop Emeritus Aje retired from active service on the 8th of  September, 2011.

According to a message sent to LEADERSHIP, Bishop Aje was born in 1934 and ordained Catholic Priest in 1965.

The message read in part, “With total submission to the will of God for a life of selfless service and dedication to God, the Church and Humanity at large, we announce the demise of our Bishop Emeritus, Most Rev Kevin J. Aje, at about 12noon today, 27th May, 2019 (as Mass was being offered at St. Bakhita chapel).

“Burial arrangements will be announced later. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen!”

Bishop Aje was born on 25th April 1934, ordained Priest June 12, 1966, ordained Coadjutor Bishop of Sokoto January 6, 1983, and installed April 28, 1985, resigned as Bishop of Sokoto September 8, 2011.


