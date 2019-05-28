Sports Development In The 9th Republic

Tomorrow is the 29th day of May, 2019. A day many Nigerians have been looking forward to from the 30th of May, 2015. This day is symbolic in every four years for in Nigeria.

It is usually the handing over date to a newly elected set of executive governors in most states and that of the President of the Republic of Nigeria. It is expected that Mr President will be sworn in for another period of four years. The next of such date will be on the 29th of May 2023, all things being equal.

A date like this is usually full of wonderful speeches. Nigerians will be promised or be told what to expect in the next four years. Some of these expectations may be promises made by the sworn-in executives during their election campaign. Whether these actions have been carried out by the out-gone executives in the precious years is topic for another day.

While dividends are the rewards of the election in most other democratic climes, it is often difficult to say the same thing here. There have often been repeated instances of failed promises.

In any case whatever, the disappointments of the past have been, Nigerians are always optimistic. Nigerians are people of strong faith and always hope for miracle. The government that will be sworn in at the centre tomorrow believes it is coming in to take Nigeria to the next level. What this implies is that Nigerian should expect being taken from the present level to one that is higher, better and more responsive in all areas of our national lives and endeavors. This expectation therefore from tomorrow naturally is high.

The concern of this write-up is not politics per say, but a critical attempt to review the sporting policies, thrust and development in Nigeria as we move into the 9th Republic. If there is any sector in this country that has suffered neglect, ill consideration and with no focus or direction, it is no other than sport.

In the 8th previous republics, Nigeria has appointed more than 12 different Ministers of Sport. At some point in the past, we were having an average of four ministers in a single republic. This frequent changes in the portfolio of the ministry was clear indication of lack of consistency in the policies of the sporting sector, as every minister was not only reluctant to serve in that ministry but was always looking for a re-assignment to other juicy ministries.

This constant reshuffling at the top ensured that no sensitive or important policy longer than a period of 12 months at most for the sector.

Closely followed is a problem of sport development is the issue of agreeing to a nomenclature for sport in the country headed by the minister. It is also argued that sport is better administered as a Commission and also a Director-General at the same time. The constant friction in these two top positions led to the extinction of the commission without a visible workable organogram or structure put in place.

The reverting to the ministry style with a minister and a permanent secretary as practiced since the advent of the 8th Republic has also not really worked out as expected as most sporting activities and competitions often required urgent actions that may not fit into the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks and hence, the usual delays in approval for our sportsmen and women meeting up for competitions and events within and outside our shores.

It is an opportunity therefore that the promises and actions envisioned for Nigeria in the incoming 9th Republic must factor in a blue print and a roadmap for our sporting sector. This has repeatedly being neglected thus warranting lapses Nigeria has gone through in our recent part. Any country that is ignoring sport must be prepared to pay dearly in other sectors.

A sporting sector properly marshaled is a sure guaranty to national security with a guarantee that Nigeria insecurity could greatly be reduced if sport is better funded and managed. With a country like ours having a very active and young population, governments at all tiers should do more in keeping the youth engaged and occupied through organized sporting activities.

A situation where 75 percent of the youth population have no access to sporting activities in the rural areas, allows rooms for all manners of mischief. The various crimes of kidnapping, robbery and attacks have all been traced to youths with no means of any meaningful engagements.

It is hoped that the 9th Republic will be a clear departure from the unusual payment of lips service to sport in all tiers of government.

There must be concerted efforts to improve funding for sports in the next four years. There must be a policy thrust to invest in facilities development for sporting and recreational activities. These facilities should be sited in locations where youth can have access to them.

Nigeria will benefit from this by having a disciplined and a healthy growing population that will be fully engaged all year round, finding employment and satisfaction thus stabilizing the polity with a clear agenda for the future of the youths.