States’ Refusal To Access Health Care Fund

The euphoria that greeted the establishment of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) is at the risk of being short-lived following worrisome and even disconcerting revelation that some state governors brazenly refused to access it. The BHCPF, which is one per cent of federal government’s Consolidated Revenue and contributions from donor grants set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians, was approved by the National Assembly in 2018.

The federal lawmakers had earmarked N55.15billion in the 2018 budget as one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the BHCPF, a move health experts described as plausible. However, state governments must deposit N100million in a dedicated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as counterpart fund and must have their own health insurance scheme laws to access the fund.

Disappointingly, the Minister of health, Isaac Adewole, disclosed recently that 14 states are yet to access the fund. He listed the states as Kebbi, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Gombe, Rivers, Borno, Zamfara, Ondo, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Ogun and Sokoto. Sadly, some of these states have the worst health indicators, including appalling statistics on maternal and child mortality, high rate of malnutrition as well as deplorable state of primary healthcare centres.

Primary healthcare has continued to suffer the worst form of neglect consequent upon which Nigerians at the grassroots who are supposed to access services at these centres resort to self medication and the use of all sorts of herbs with attendant consequences. The failure of the state governments to pay adequate attention to health issues is responsible for the current deplorable state of healthcare delivery in rural areas.

It is our considered opinion that primary healthcare centres suffer the worst form of neglect and this has forced people to turn to tertiary health institutions for services that ordinarily should have been rendered by the PHCs.

Nigerians no longer have confidence in the primary and secondary healthcare centres, hence their preference for tertiary facilities which were set up to take care of referral cases only. It is worrying, therefore, to see that rather than latch on to the BHCPF to make the primary health care effective and help boost the overall drive of ensuring universal health coverage for all, state governments, in their characteristic manner, are refusing to take active part in the scheme.

The refusal of state governments to access the fund is even more upsetting when it is considered that the scheme provides avenue for free ante-natal care, free delivery, malaria treatment, screening for tuberculosis, hypertension and diabetes. These are some of the common ailments that ail Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots for which the primary healthcare centres are supposed to cater for.

Again, the action of the state governors reminds us of the sad reality that billions of naira is lying idle at the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) because some governors refused to access the monies needed to boost primary education. Under the Universal Basic Education Act, state governments are expected to provide 50 per cent as matching grant in order to access funds released by the federal government for the development of basic education in their states

Reports indicate that more than N50 billion earmarked by the federal government for the Universal Basic Education scheme is yet to be accessed. This is happening in spite of the deplorable state of primary education and the rising number of out-of-school children. We are at a lost as to why governors cannot do the needful by accessing these funds for the betterment of their people. This is one initiative that is sure to deliver basic health care services to all Nigerians through the primary health system.

There is no reason whatsoever for the state chief executives to play politics with health and education. Unfortunately, that appears to be the situation. The deliberate refusal to access these funds, more than anything else, shows clearly what the governors’ priorities are. They appear fixated on ensuring 100 per cent releases for security votes because it benefits only them and their cronies, even as they insist on joint account because it is an avenue for them to pilfer local government resources. Yet, they brazenly refuse to access the BHCPF.

Perhaps, it is high time the federal government deducted the counterpart fund from the source so as to enforce the implementation of BHCPF in all the 36 states of the federation. This newspaper believes strongly that the time is ripe for governors who refused to access these funds to refocus their priorities.

Good enough, the nation is on the verge of a fresh start, as states will soon have new governors or old ones with new mandates. The governors must use this opportunity of another beginning to accord topmost priority to health care.