Tambuwal Signs Tenancy Law In Sokoto 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Tuesday signed Sokoto State Tenancy Control and Safety of Persons law with the aim of ensuring proper control over residential and renter’s property.

This law according to a statement signed by the governor’s Director General, Media and Publicity, Abubakar Shekara would further cement safety and security of residents of areas where such properties are located and the public in general.

According to Shekara, the law is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and it will be executed by a Commission to be headed by a Chairman and 4 other to be appointed by the governor.

On the composition of the commission, Shekara said each from the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state, representatives of the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, security agencies in the state and Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, representatives of the Sultanate Council and civil society organisations.

The statement read in part, “The Commission will generate and maintain data on ownership, transfer of ownership and changes in tenancy of all premises in all parts of the state, in order to ensure that dubious people do not operate or maintain quarters for the purpose of carrying out activities inimical to the security and wellbeing of the society.

“The law provides for synergy between residents, vigilantes, traditional rulers, civil society and security agencies in the sharing of information on activities in premises that pose a threat to the security and wellbeing of the neighbourhood or society.

“In the execution of the law, the Commission has powers to register all owners of premises and their tenants within seven days of occupation and right to enter into any premises with or without notice, depending on the circumstances of its duties.

“The Commission is empowered to prosecute the owners and tenants of such properties in liaison with relevant security agencies for operating premises for purposes inimical to the security and wellbeing of the society”.