NEWS
Thailand’s Queen Mother Recovers, Returns To Palace
Sirikit, the queen mother of Thailand, has returned to her palace in Bangkok after recovering from illness, the Royal Household Bureau said on Tuesday.
The announcement came a month and a half after the palace said the 86-year-old was admitted to hospital after developing a fever from a bladder infection.
Sirikit was married to king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after 70 years on the throne, and is the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
She has suffered from numerous ailments and has rarely appeared in public in recent years.
Due to her illness, the queen dowager missed her 66-year-old son’s elaborate coronation earlier this month, the country’s first coronation since her husband’s nearly 70 years ago.
The most recent photographs of her were released by the palace on her birthday in August 2018.
She was in a wheelchair and accompanied by her children.
Sirikit is revered as the nation’s mother figure and her birthday is celebrated as Thailand’s Mother’s Day.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- ENERGY21 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- NEWS19 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- LAW22 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures
- AVIATION20 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY20 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson