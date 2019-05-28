Thailand’s Queen Mother Recovers, Returns To Palace

Sirikit, the queen mother of Thailand, has returned to her palace in Bangkok after recovering from illness, the Royal Household Bureau said on Tuesday.

The announcement came a month and a half after the palace said the 86-year-old was admitted to hospital after developing a fever from a bladder infection.

Sirikit was married to king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after 70 years on the throne, and is the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

She has suffered from numerous ailments and has rarely appeared in public in recent years.

Due to her illness, the queen dowager missed her 66-year-old son’s elaborate coronation earlier this month, the country’s first coronation since her husband’s nearly 70 years ago.

The most recent photographs of her were released by the palace on her birthday in August 2018.

She was in a wheelchair and accompanied by her children.

Sirikit is revered as the nation’s mother figure and her birthday is celebrated as Thailand’s Mother’s Day.