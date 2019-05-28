The Best Of Buhari’s Cabinet 2015 – 2019!

With the ministers handing over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries today, this is the appropriate time to appraise their performance.

At the valedictory session of his cabinet last Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari was lavish in his praise of his ministers. These are some of the best ministers of the Buhari administration in the past four years.

In the opinion of this column, Buhari had performers albeit that some of them were press shy to a point where a couple could be called silent doers! The minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Pastor Usani Uguru Usani is one of such. He superintended creditably over the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s developmental programmes for the Niger Delta region in the past four years. Under him, the ministry has ensured the completion of 6 Cassava Processing Plants in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Ondo, Cross River and Imo states. Under his leadership too, thousands of youths and women have acquired skills in different areas of business, trade and craft.

Hundreds of youths in the Niger Delta were also trained on Poultry, Aquaculture, crop production and were given N1 million each by the Buhari-led administration. Apart from these countless community roads complete with drainage were constructed to alleviate transport challenges in the largely water logged coastal communities of the Niger Delta thus rendering many villages accessible by road for the first time ever. This in addition to hundreds of boreholes, markets, rural health centres etc constructed in the zone. It is believed that this is the first time almost every LGA in the Niger Delta benefited from one project or the other. Also, many in the Niger-Delta region were trained on ICT and business hub, poultry and fish production under PMB’s administration. The Presidential Amnesty Programme engaged ex-militants and youths from the impacted communities Niger Delta communities in formal education, vocational skills acquisition and empowerment schemes. Federal government’s framework for community-based participation in the protection of oil and gas pipelines, and oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta region are some of the policies that have impacted the region in the past four years.

One of the sectors that the President wanted to use to drive his diversification of the economy on coming to power was agriculture. To drive this agenda was the minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

There has been improvement in the agriculture sector with Nigeria now regarded as the largest producer of rice in Africa. This is the result of the CBN Anchor Borrowers programme, which has led to increase in rice production in states like Niger, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Sokoto, among others. The ban on the importation of rice and wheat has also saved the federal government $5million daily. Following the agreement with the Moroccan government, fertiliser companies have been set up in the country, which has eased access to fertiliser, by farmers.

Overall the minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh had been effective in driving the agricultural policies of the government. He has done his bit to leave the agricultural development of the country better than he met it.

If one is to take into consideration the many times that the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) downed tools over unfulfilled agreements with the federal government, one may be tempted to think that nothing has been changed in the education sector in the last four years. There have been incessant strikes by not only university teachers, but also polytechnic and college of education teachers that disrupted the academic calendar.

Education has also not gotten the attention that it deserved, as government’s budgetary allocations failed to meet the UNESCO threshold of allocating 26 per cent of the budget to education. However despite the financial challenges, the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has pushed some policies that have impacted the sector positively. The decision of the ministry with the approval of the federal government to take counterpart funds of states from the source to fund UBEC programme aimed at improving education in the country is commendable. There had been several billions of naira of UBEC funds begging to be accessed by state governments, but many states have failed to do so due to corruption. Under the Universal Basic Education Act, state governments are expected to provide 50 per cent as matching grant in order to access funds released by the federal government for the development of basic education in their states. The failure of states to access the fund has denied many children the opportunity of getting quality education. Many state governments were not ready to provide counterpart funding for UBEC, now they have no choice. This is commendable. Another very important development in the sector was the return of Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which has reinvigorated the funding programme established to aid the development of tertiary education in the country. It was one of the best decisions of Mallam Adamu Adamu that won him lots of accolades because Prof Bogoro is certainly a square peg in a square hole.

The education sector is also one of the areas where President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade has achieved a lot. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has literarily become a money-generating agency of government. JAMB remitted N7.8billion to the government treasury in 2018 from UTME and in 2019 JAMB also remitted N5billion. The previous JAMB Board before this administration remitted N50million to government in seven years.

Similarly NECO has started remitting excess funds to government treasury. NECO remitted N1.2billion to government recently. This is unprecedented and credit should go to the minister and the ministry’s officials that have oversight on JAMB, and NECO.

When the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashiola was appointed minister of Power, Works and Housing many said that the ministry is too large for one senior minister, while others said that he was equal to the task. When Fashola spoke recently about his ministry he insisted that, “There is not one state in Nigeria today where the federal government is not executing at least one road project and construction workers are engaged on these sites.” On power, Fashola stated that the nation’s power generation which was at 4,000megawatts (MW) when he took over the ministry in 2015 , has increased to 7,000 MW. Similarly, transmission has risen from 5,000 MW in 2015 to 7,000 MW, while distribution has increased from 2,690 MW to 5,222 MW, adding that although the work was clearly not finished, the ministry was still in the process of delivering additional power to the grid.

He also said that pilot National Housing Programme (NHP) has led to a nationwide housing construction being undertaken in the 34 states where government had received land.

Despite the challenges of funding the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has impacted Nigerians in the past four years through improvement in power, housing and road infrastructure.

No one who has been among the thousands of Nigerians that throng the train stations in Abuja and Kaduna to buy ticket to use the train service from Abuja to Kaduna and vice visa , especially in the light of the insecurity along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, would fail to acknowledge the impact of the Buhari administration in the rail transportation sector under the supervision of the minister ofTransportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The massive railway development in various parts of the country is about to revolutionise the economy of the country. When fully developed agricultural produce, petroleum products etc would be conveyed by rail. This would reduce the number of articulated vehicles on the roads and thus save the road infrastructure from incessant collapse due to the weight of articulated vehicles. The ambitious rail transport master plan of the Buhari administration is one of the high points of the government in the last four years. And Chibuike Amaechi has shown that he is passionate about the project.

Be that as it may, this first season was a mixed bag of the good and the bad! Certainly every Nigerian expects a star team next season.

–Aluta Continua