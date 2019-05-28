METRO
Thunder Strikes Man Dead In Ekiti
Tragedy struck in in Aramoko Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti West local government area of Ekiti state on Tuesday when a man identified as Babatunde Sule was killed by thunder strike.
The incident was said to have occurred in the deceased rented apartment located at Oke-oja area of the town.
The death of the middle aged man said to be an herbalist and a staff of Ekiti State House of Assembly Commission has thrown the community into a state of confusion.
The unfortunate incident, according to a source close to the town occurred, shortly after a heavy downpour which lasted for about two hours in the town.
The deceased, the source added was until his untimely death was a notable traditionalist and a leader of the traditional worshippers association in the community.
He said the rain which started around 4:30pm with heavy thunder and storm at frequent interval caused panic in the town, forcing residents indoor.
A thunder spark was reported to have suddenly entered the deceased’s home and struck him in the chest right where he was cooking in the kitchen.
A fellow occupant, staying within the same compound and who was said to have been terrified by the intensity of thunder strike ran into the kitchen where he met the deceased lifeless body in the pool of his blood.
The source added: “The unfortunate incident took everybody in the town unawares, because the victim was a notable person in the town and immediately the news filtered into town, an attempt was made to contact some “sango” worshippers and as well reported the matter to a divisional police station in the town.
“The traditional rites have begun and it will last for seven days in the community, which is expected to be accompanied by heavy downpour in the area. This type of incident has never happened in this town that is why everybody is panicking about it”. The source stated.
As at the time of filing this report, traditional worshippers have begun traditional rites for the late herbalist and the body has been removed from the scene for burial.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations in the state, Mr Cale Ikechukwu said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.
