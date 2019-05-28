Connect with us
Traditional Rulers Seek More Funding For NDDC

Traditional rulers under the aegis of the National Executive Council of Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) has appealed to the Federal Government for proper funding of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  to carry out its duties effectively.

Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, the Odoka of Ogbaro kingdom in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State, and National Secretary of TROMPCON, made the appeal at in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Ogbaro also urged government to release the hanging NDDC’s funds pending in government’s coffers.

According to him, as a member of the project monitoring and evaluation of Niger Delta Council he appreciates the work the new management team of NDDC in term of quick payment to contractors to enhance development.

“The Board ensure prompt payment of contractors to avoid abandoning of projects within the Niger Delta regions.

“On this note, we are appealing to the Mr President to encourage this performing  board to stabilise by given them enough time to put in place sanity in the system for sustainable development of the regions,” Ogbaro said

The traditional rulers also urged the government to allow NDDC to be independent and operate within the ambit of the act establishing it.

 


