WORLD
Turkey Contests U.S. Deadline On Russian Weapons Deal
Turkey is contesting U.S. reported imposition on it through a deadline for the annulment of its weapons deal with Russia.
Turkish state news agency, Anadolu, reported on Tuesday following a briefing by Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, who said deadline should not be imposed on Turkey.
U.S. media reported earlier that Turkey had until the end of the first week of June to cancel its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defence system in favour of U.S.-made Patriot system or risk being sanctioned.
The U.S. also threatened Turkey with removal from a joint project to build F-35 fighter jets.
Sanction threats were made by, among others, prominent U.S. senators.
Washington fears that Russia could use the S-400 system to access data on the capabilities of the F-35 stealth fighter jet.
Turkey is a partner of the U.S. in the manufacture of the F-35 and is itself to receive jets.
Turkey said on Monday that the S-400 deal with Russia had been sealed.
Akar said that training of Turkish experts on the S-400 had begun, with first deliveries of the system expected in July.
The S-400 affair leaves Turkey in a quandary.
Cancellation of the deal could tarnish relations with Russia, with whom it is on good terms due to its involvement in northern Syria.
Yet, its perilous economic situation means it cannot risk further U.S. sanctions.
In 2018, U.S. sanctions in response to the detention in Turkey of a U.S. pastor, badly hit the Turkish lira.
The Turkish government can ill afford another fiscal blow before the imminent mayoral election in Istanbul, where President Recep Erdogan has lost much support due to Turkey’s faltering economy.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- ENERGY22 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- LAW22 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures
- NEWS20 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- AVIATION21 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY20 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson