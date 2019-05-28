Turkish Varsity Unveils Scholarship Scheme For Nigerian Students

Fresh facts have emerged that Nigerians willing to study in Turkey universities and other institutions would be given scholarships to realise to pursue and finish their education in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Goodmus Learning Centre, Badmus Adekunle who revealed this at a press conference in Lagos said his institution has commenced the process of recruiting prospective Nigerian students for admission into Uludag University in Turkey, South Eastern Europe.

Already, the first batch of the entrance examination has been conducted on the 21st March, 2019 at the Huntsville Tech CBT Centre in Lagos while the second batch has also taken place in Lagos and Ibadan on the 25th May, 2019 and 26th May, 2019 respectively.

According to the management of the institution, the entrance exams were conducted in Nigeria for admission into a Turkish University scholarship programme for Nigerian students.

He explained that the next examination taking place in Nigeria will come up on 26th October in Lagos while successful students will be admitted sometime in September 2020.

Adekunle said the scholarship has become necessary following the decision of the Turkish government to subsidise educational costs because of the bilateral agreements on international education which the country has with Nigeria.

On the tuition, he said “they pay as low as 286 Euros per session. Those going in for Engineering and Natural Science Studies may also pay as low as N200, 000 per year. Masters and PhD students are expected to pay about 388 Euros per session. The advantage of this exam is that when they get to Turkey, they can get themselves involved in Erasmus Exchange Programme whereby they can do an exchange programme with other Universities in Europe, America and Asia”.

The CEO said that with the scholarship scheme, Nigerian students willing to study in Turkey have been offered 90 per cent tuition-waiver scholarship and access for admission in more than 80 Government Universities in the Eastern Europe country.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Goodmus Learning Centre, Bankole Akinfolarin said the ULUYOS exam result is valid for two years while successful candidates would be given over 90 per cent scholarship on the tuition to study in Turkey.