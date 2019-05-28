SPORTS
U-20 World Cup: Soto Powers USA To 2-0 Win Over Flying Eagles
Forward Sebastian Soto struck twice for the USA in rainy Bielsko-Bialo Monday night, powering the Stars and Stripes to their first victory at Poland 2019 while handing Nigeria their first defeat.
USA coach Tab Ramos made just one change to the starting XI from his side’s opener against Ukraine, and it paid doubly. First, Soto slipped his marker and nodded home Alex Mendez’s corner-kick service at the far post in the 18th minute, giving the USA a 1-0 lead.
Less than one minute into the second half Soto snuck past the Nigeria defence yet again, doubling his team’s advantage. Chris Gloster played him through beautifully after a marauding run inside from the left-back. Soto then got his feet and hips right, waited for the goalkeeper to collapse and popped the ball into the net with the inside of his right foot.
Nigeria weren’t without their chances, leaving the USA scrambling from a flurry of brilliant individual efforts toward the end of the first half. First, substitute Aniekeme Okon’s ferocious full volley at the top of the area was saved by Brady Scott. That was followed by forward Maxell Effiom’s stinger from outside the right corner of the box which clipped the crossbar a minute later.
In the end the USA were resolute, holding on to greatly lift their chances of advancing from Group D.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Aiding Industrialisation Of Mining, Solid Minerals’ Sector
The solid mineral and mining industry world over has been recognized as a potential catalyst for the overall national economic...
Gains Of Boosting Science, Technology Education
In the 21st century, scientific and technological innovations have become increasingly important as we face the benefits and challenges of...
Using Executive Order 005 T Curb Adhesive Importation
Nigeria has made a name for itself in the consumption of foreign technologies. Since the advent of oil, the nation...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
‘Butt Enlargement, Boob Lift’, Cannot Make You Happy – RMD
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- ENERGY15 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SPORTS18 hours ago
Federer Enjoying `Outsider’ Tag On Roland Garros Return
- NEWS14 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- AVIATION14 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Nigeria Entertainment Body Set To Hosts IGP To Dinner/Award Night