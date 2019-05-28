NEWS
UNN Workers, Students Pledge Maximum Support For New VC
Staff members and students of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) have pledged maximum support for Prof. Charles Igwe, the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor of the university.
They made the pledge in separate interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday noting that the appointment of Igwe was on merit as result of his enviable academic and administrative track record.
Dr Ifeanyichukwu Abada, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNN said the appointment of Igwe as the 15th VC of UNN was a welcome development given his excellent academic record and wealth of experience in administration.
“ASUU is happy with appointment of Igwe as the new VC of UNN and will give his administration maximum cooperation and support.
” ASUU commends UNN Governing Council for living up to expectations by being transparent in the selection that made it possible for the best candidate to emerge.
“We know the new VC, being a man of integrity and sound academic background as well as with wealth of knowledge in administration, will take UNN to the next level,” he said.
Comrade Linius Akata, Treasurer, Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) in UNN, said he had no doubt that the new VC would perform very well because of his good track record.
“Some of the appointments the new VC held include, Director of the University’s Advancement Centre and dean of faculty of Agriculture.
“Also until his appointment as the new VC of UNN, Igwe was the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration in the university.
“The new vice-chancellor having performed excellently well in all positions held with good human relation, staff and students will give his administration maximum cooperation and support, ” he said.
Mr Fortunatus Chimezie, President, Students Union Government (SUG) in UNN, said students were happy on the appointment of Igwe as the new VC of the university because he had shown much love and care to students.
“Igwe as deputy vice chancellor administration has always given special attention to issues concerning welfare of students.
“The appointment of Igwe as the new VC of UNN is a welcome development and entire students are happy about it, SUG commends the University Governing Council for its transparency in the selection process.
“SUG will give Igwe’s administration all necessary cooperation and support so as to make his tenure one of the best in the history of UNN,” he said.
NAN gathered that, the administration of Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the outgoing VC would end on June 14.
Ozumba had pioneered many self-sustaining programmes including the inauguration of a plant to generate electricity from organic waste.
The 100 KVA Refuse Drived Fuel (RDF) gasification plant was on March 19 powered for the Nsukka campus of UNN with the intention of exiting the campus and its Enugu campus (UNEC) from the national grid soon.
