NEWS
UTME Malpractice: ICPC Begins Investigation
Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has begun investigation into alleged malpractices during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted across the country.
A member of Board of the commission, Mrs Olubukola Balogun, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.
She said that the commission was investigating the alleged malpractice by candidates, who were sometimes aided by their parents and professional examination writers.
According to her, the commission is doing a lot to investigate the matter.
“We have the mandate for investigation, prosecution and prevention.
“We are putting everything together for JAMB. I can assure you that we will get there.
“The commission is going to know what happened and how we can prevent it in the future,” she said.
Balogun said that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted, insisting that “those that err, after our investigation, we are going to prosecute’’.
Describing examination malpractice as “an act of corruption’’, the board member said that such activity would not be allowed to thrive in the country’s education system.
“There is a lot of corruption everywhere; therefore, we have to go back to the drawing board and we have to all come together for this fight against the scourge,” she said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had at an event revealed that some desperate parents were in the habit of paying up to 10 persons to sit for the examination for just one child of theirs.
“You will discover that such a candidate who goes to university with his or her picture is not the same as the one who wrote the UTME, neither was he nor she the one who wrote the WASSCE.
“So, what is going to happen is for us to find a way of ensuring more synergy between the assessment bodies and the institutions, in such a way that all sharp practices are nipped into the bud.
“We are also looking at building mega CBT centres for our examinations but this we cannot also achieve alone.
“We will also encourage genuine private investors who will now be the body that will accredit its own sub groups, just as we will also bring in the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria,” Oloyede said.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- NEWS22 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY23 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- AGRICULTURE23 hours ago
Buhari Reappoints Ojo As Seed Council D-G
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: I Will Exploit Kogi Confluence Potential To It Fullest – Lulu
- EDUCATION23 hours ago
Edo School Of Health Matriculates 304,