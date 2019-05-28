Why NCC Endowed Professorial Chairs – Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given the rationale behind its endowment of professorial chairs to two outstanding universities, Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the two institutions in the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the NCC executive vice chairman, Prof Umar Danbatta said the endowment was borne out of the need to provide academic support for ICT-focused research and other emerging telecom industry issues that might confront the nation, adding the regulatory intervention was novel in telecommunication services regulation in Africa, stressing the commission believed it would open up vista of growth opportunities in the ICT sector in the country.

“This event underscores our determination to promote ICT innovation as clearly stated in the 8-point agenda of my administration. It is a well-known fact that the promotion of ICT innovation and investment opportunities is the best way to improve the nation’s ability to compete in the global digital economy. We cannot achieve this without investing resources that will stimulate research in this area,” he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of N20 million cheque each to the two beneficiary institutions for the professorial chairs for 2019-2020 academic year.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the commission’s director of research and development, Mr Ephraim Nwokonneya, said the event was one of the series of the commission’s strategic collaborations with the Nigerian academia which was hoped would continue to be mutually rewarding to various organizations and the Nigerian telecoms industry in particular.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, BUK, Prof. Yahuza Bello, said BUK intended to make maximum utilization of the resource.

“We want to use this in further research and development in the area of computing and research into telecommunication. We also plan to use part of the grant for post graduate training as scholarship would be awarded to post graduate students particularly at the Masters and PhD level, so that we start building the necessary capacity for enhancing research and development in this area,” he said.

Similarly, the vice chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Eze Francis attributed the professorial chairs as investment in the future, describing research and development as a crucial part of industrial development.

“FG has given us specific mandate to transform this national economy from consumption oriented to production oriented and the economy now is ICT-driven. So, with what we have received from the NCC, which is too numerous to mention like laptops, gadgets and other accessories, we challenged our young people to unleash their potentials in terms of research. So, I want to assure that FUTO would not disappoint NCC in this professorial chair,” he added.