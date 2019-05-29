Connect with us
Advertise With Us

METRO

Ambode Congratulates Sanwo-Olu, To Be Absent At Inauguration

Published

1 min ago

on


Out-going Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the new governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, on Wednesday congratulated Sanwo-Olu, saying his successor should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”

Ambode said he had a quality private moment with his successor.

He said he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which the state was known for.(NAN)

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES3 hours ago

High Hope As Yahaya Takes Over In Gombe

In Gombe State, there is high expectation of performance from the incoming governor of the state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, writes...
Gov. Abubakar Bagudu Gov. Abubakar Bagudu
FEATURES4 hours ago

Zamfara: Supreme Court Verdict As APC’s Self-inflicted Injury

MOSES ORJIME writes on the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the Zamfara APC tussle and its implication for...
BUSINESS1 day ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS1 day ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS1 day ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS1 day ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...

SPONSORED

SPONSORED1 week ago

Simple Ways To Cure Weak Erection And Quick Ejaculation

IT IS NO LONGER NEWS THAT QUITE A LOT OF MEN SUFFER FROM WEAK ERECTION, QUICK EJACULATION AND SMALL MANHOOD...
SPONSORED1 week ago

Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage

Dear Advertiser, Thank you for your interest in running a sponsored post on LEADERSHIP! A sponsored post (nofollow) cost ₦30,000 ($100) only and should not be more than 1500 words and for...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: