METRO
Ambode Congratulates Sanwo-Olu, To Be Absent At Inauguration
Out-going Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the new governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.
Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, on Wednesday congratulated Sanwo-Olu, saying his successor should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.
“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.
“The formal inauguration should have Mr Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”
Ambode said he had a quality private moment with his successor.
He said he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which the state was known for.(NAN)
