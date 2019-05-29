Arewa Pastors Accuse CAN Of Plot To Discredit PMB’s Govt

A non-denominational Christian organisation, Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace, has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of a sinister plot to discredit the President Buhari-led government, which was already being executed.

The plot, according to the group, is being executed in connivance with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

National President of the association, Bishop John Abu Richard, stated this on Tuesday while addressing a press conference on the occasion of Arewa pastors fasting and prayers in corroboration with Christian leaders across the country for a peaceful and successful inauguration of the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, members of the body were unanimous in their condemnation of the activities of the CAN leadership, which he described as “CAN of double standards, CAN of deadly greed, CAN with one mouth that blows hot and cold at the same time, CAN with two face, in the morning Atiku Abubakar, in the evening President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The statement reads in part: “We also observe with shock the day to day anatomisation of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari by the highjacked CAN. We completely condemn the highjacked leadership of CAN who worked against President Muhammadu Buhari by declaring him a jihadist that is masterminding the killing of Christians, pastors, burning of churches with an agenda to turn Nigeria to an Islamic state.

This they campaigned from church to church and other communication channels. It is disheartening that Rev. Samson Ayo Kunle and Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam have highjacked CAN and are using CAN as a platform for self-aggrandisement, political gains, self-promotion, securement of Federal Government appointments and completely self-gain and etc.

“It is also highly regrettable that the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha who is supposed to protect the interest of his principal President Muhammadu Buhari is corroborating, colluding, assisting the present CAN of Worms led by Rev. Samson Ayo Kunle and his Northern Counterpart, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam who are always anti Buhari to silence the genuine Christian religious bodies that believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria with hope that development will take place in every aspect of life.”

The group also condemned the what they termed “unrelented efforts” by the CAN to divide Nigeria along tribal, religious and political lines, particularly its support for comments by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had accused President Buhari of fulfilling his agenda of fulanizing and islamizing Nigeria.

“…we members of Arewa Pastors and some senior Christian clerics across Nigeria strongly condemn this hate statement by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo hence the statement is capable to divide the country,” it stated, adding: “We therefore condemn the shameful double standard of the high jacked leadership of CAN who continued to hate President Muhammadu and his APC Government by campaigning against his government and the APC but support the PDP and its presidential candidate Alh Atiku Abubakar. But as soon as INEC announced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential general election, the high jacked leadership of CAN were the first Christian religious group to rush and congratulate him for the purpose of grabbing some key national appointments which led to division of their house as a result of their original agreement to stand with Alh Atiku Abubakar the PDP Presidential Candidate. They were sharply divided as they started fighting each other because of their original agreement to stand with Alh Atiku Abubakar until he is declared the President by the judiciary. This has shown clearly the shameful double standard of the highjacked Leadership of CAN.”

“It is regrettable again that this same highjacked CAN Leadership paid a courtesy visit to Aso Rock Villa and directed the President and Commander- in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately release El Zak Zakky, the leader of the Islamic movement called Shiite and Col. Dasuki Sambo (Rtd). What has CAN a religious group got to do with high-powered sensitive national security matters,” the group added, and called on the Federal Government and Nigerians to reject and condemn the entire activities of the highjacked CAN leadership.