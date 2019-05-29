NEWS
DPA, EDF Sign Pact To Develop Nigeria, Africa’s Renewable Energy
Distributed Power Africa (DPA), a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Global, and EDF (Électicité De France) a world leading electricity company, have signed a partnership cooperation agreement to jointly develop commercial and industrial (C&I) and hybrid energy solutions for Nigeria and African markets.
The collaboration is expected to focus on the development of distributed-energy solutions based on solar panels associated with energy back-up systems such as batteries. Both companies plan to deploy their solutions in sub-Saharan Africa, which initially includes South Africa, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, with the intention to expand into other key markets.
Frequent power-cuts and a lack of basic access to electricity grids is an on-going obstacle to business growth in many African countries on both a micro and macro level. This means that the cost of doing business across different industries, especially manufacturing across the continent is extremely high.
In fact, some Sub-Saharan countries experience load shedding from up to 4,600 hours annually. The cost of running back-up power can be as much as 53 cents per Kw/h versus 6 cents per Kw/h via grid (Source: Quartz Africa 2018). DPA believes that energy is the next biggest infrastructure opportunity in the journey to transform the continent’s fortune.
Founder and Group CEO, Mr. Strive Masiyiwa said “Enabling reliable and stable energy to businesses will help meet the continent’s economic growth goals. In the Telecoms industry, for every 10 per cent increase in teledensity we observed a one per cent increase in GDP. In the Energy sector we expect a tenfold increase in GDP by addressing the continental power challenge.”
Speaking at the signing ceremony, EDF senior executive, vice president international, Marianne Laigneau said “For EDF, this partnership represents an opportunity to expand our services into the burgeoning distributed energy sector. Already active in renewables, grid and energy-efficiency services in 15 African countries, EDF has the necessary expertise to deliver comprehensive energy solutions perfectly suitable for African C&I applications.”
At the same event, DPA group CEO, Mr Norman Moyo, emphasised the importance of adopting fast, efficient, and long-term cost saving technologies, for advanced power penetration and development in Africa.
He said: “Businesses in Africa are increasingly interested in affordable and reliable energy security, and the replacement of generators with solar technology is a growing trend due to the associated financial savings and environmental dividend. Distributed Power Africa forecasts increased growth from the Commercial and Industrial sector for reliable and clean renewable energy solutions including solar power and battery back-up technology.”
DPA and EDF plan to set up power businesses in various African countries with countries like Nigeria and Ivory Coast high on their priority list. They intend to accelerate the deployment and roll-out of Green energy across Africa, with EDF acting as a technology partner for DPA projects in Africa
