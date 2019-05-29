Group Petitions PMB Over Inclusion Of Firm In 2019 Budget

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the smuggling of a private firm, Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company Ltd into the 2019 budget by the Senate Committee on Appropriation led by Senator Danjuma Goje, in flagrant disregard to extant rules and constitutional provisions.

The association said this is capable of dragging this administration’s core values and principles on anti-corruption into the mud.

In media briefing yesterday in Abuja, head, ASCSN, FCT Chapter , Comrade Isaac Ojemhenke, questioned why a company with 75 per cent private ownership should be smuggled into the budget as a special purpose vehicle?

The union also demanded to know why If the company is a Public Private Partnership arrangement, why the federal government provided 100 per cent of its equity with no financial commitment from other partners?

“If money is to be appropriated for a project, why wouldn’t it be allocated to the relevant agency and a company hired by the agency to execute specific assignment and paid accordingly as against having a private company with no control or monitoring mechanism to be in possession of public funds?” they asked.

While claiming that the minister’s aides were board members of the special purpose vehicle , the union said the inclusion of NSEZCO into the 2019 budget ran contrary to an earlier demand on the Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah by the Senate Committee on Industry, Trade and Investment to forward detailed written explanation on how the company got into the appropriation list (being that documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission showed that it is not one of the agencies under the ministry of industry, trade and investment , but rather a private company), its management staff list and its staff strength , as well as statement of account before consideration in the 2019 budget proposal.

The committee also questioned why the minister should propose the allocation of the sum of N42billion to the illegal company.

The association said it was worrisome that till date, the minister has not been forthcoming on any of the demands by the committee pertaining NZESCO, but rather, has chosen to go through the ‘back door’ to smuggle the company into the 2019 budget.

“Our investigation into the identity of this so-called private company revealed that the company’s real name is Nigeria Sez Investment Company Limited and not Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company with three directors out of which two are serving aides of the minister.

“This company is fraudulently designed and created by the minister to take over the responsibilities of NEPZA, a development that negates the core principles of the current administration’s fight against corruption and fraud,” he said.

The union also emphasised that the federal government had released the sum of N250 billion that would be used for the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country which is to be appropriated over a number of years.

According to them, the sum of N46.17billion was captured in the 2017 budget of the NEPZA for upgrading and establishment of new SEZs, and N40 billion was captured in the 2018 budget, but they were disturbed that

in the 2019 appropriation, the sequence was supposed to be in consonance with the 2017 and 2018 provisions, but this was not so.

“The minister had earlier written to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation that a sum of N14, 376,027,584.65 be transferred to NSEZCO from NEPZA 2017 capital budget meant for the upgrade of the existing two public free trade zones to world- class standard.

“Fortunately enough, the Senate in its 2018 oversight had discovered this fraudulent move by the minister and had written a letter dated January 8, 2019 to the office of the Accountant General highlighting that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority is a federal government agency with legal authority to execute all capital projects concerning free trade zones in Nigeria; that the June 27, 2018 approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was given in error;

that the sum of N14,376,027,584.65 only appropriated for NEPZA in the 2017 budget and which was withheld should be released to NEPZA without further delay; and that no account should the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation transfer the fund to a private company because it is not an intervention fund as the minister would want the senate committee on industry, trade and investment to believe.

ter in his alleged desperate move to achieve his aim, had already transferred the funds deposited into NEPZA Project Account with CBN in the name of an NZESCO company which is not a product of any legislation.

“This development is worrisome and disturbing that even after the intervention by the President and the National Assembly the Minister could still go ahead to transfer the funds meant for NEPZA capital projects to NSEZCO.

“This new approach adopted by the minister is aimed at fabricating a narrative that NEPZA is acting in disobedience to Presidential initiative rather than providing answers to the questions thrown at him by the senate committee,” he said.

While urging President Muhammadu Buhari, to wade into the issue in the interest of the country, the union called on the EFCC and ICPC to commence investigation on the minister.

Enelamah, had during a press briefing three weeks ago , confirmed that the N14.3 billion was still in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s account but claimed that it was part of federal government’s 25 per cent (125 million dollars) investment commitment to the private company,adding that the remaining 75 per cent (375 million dollars) would soon be provided by other private investors.