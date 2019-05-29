High Hope As Yahaya Takes Over In Gombe

In Gombe State, there is high expectation of performance from the incoming governor of the state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, writes MUYIWA OYINLOLA

The journey of Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya to Gombe State Government House started like an impossible mission. One major hurdle on his path prior to the March 9 Governorship election was the fact that he is a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). In a country where power of incumbency is a force to reckon with, it was almost unthinkable that he would be able to send the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) packing from Government House.

Going by the way governors behave, especially if the party differs, he did not enjoy freedom to campaign or of movement. That, to an extent stretched him in his bid to reach the electorate across the length and breadth of the state. But against all odds, he won the election, polling 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Usman Nafada, who polled 222,868 votes. During the campaigns across the nooks and crannies of the state, he gave a message which appealed to the heart of every man and woman, old and young, in the state, promising to return the state to its place of pride. Yahaya is indeed one man who is qualified to know what the needs of the people of the state are and how to deliver, having been Commissioner of Finance under the then Senator Danjuma Goje-led administration in the state.

The Goje-led administration is still being adjudged as one of the best in the history of Gombe State till today. It will be recalled that this is not the first time Yahaya aspired to govern the state. In 2015, he also aspired for the office but he was not this lucky. Speaking about his loss at the 2015 governorship, during a pre2019 election interview, he disclosed that: “You see, that there were a lot of impediments then. As you know, I contested on the platform of APC and there was an incumbent governor who is still there on the PDP platform”.

“So, it was a clear battle between the two of us, and he, being a sitting governor even after going through a lot of litigation; he is still there now and by the grace of God, he is finishing his second term now”. Dogged and undetreerd by the 2015 experience, he threw his hat into the ring again this year, having only one drive. But what is the motivation? “I want to govern Gombe State because I believe that I have the capacity, ability and all it takes to improve on the lot of the state and our people. I have what it takes to provide good services and good leadership that would move Gombe state forward; to catapult it from its current economic situation that our people are, to the next level that would give them freedom, liberty, and peace.

“That would enable them to be proud of being people and citizens of Gombe”, he disclosed during a preelection interview. According to Yahaya: “From the way things are happening and particularly, considering the nature of Gombe State, there is virtually no sector; be it Education, Health, Works. Nothing is working. There is no infrastructural development in Gombe. “Social amenities are not there. Nothing is working. All these areas need to be touched and improved upon, and that is my agenda. That is what I’m coming to do”. As he is being inauguted as Gombe State governor today, he has to hit the ground running in order to meet the expectations of the people.

One area that the people will take him to task is that of adequate provision of pipe borne water for the people of the state. He will therefore do well to act according to his promise. It will be recalled that he had said that proper use of Gombe Dam could provide pipe borne water for the people of the state. The dam is the second largest in Nigeria as at today and it was constructed during Shagari era.

It was commissioned just after President Muhammadu Buhari, then as a military Head of State, got to power around1985. Since that time, it has not been utilized properly, the construction of the dam has been completed but the power house that should have propelled the turbine to provide the power was not installed. If those things have been put in place, the irrigation and power generation would have come out and those were the two things that would have changed the lives of the people. During the administration of Danjuma Goje between 2003 and 2011, the water reservoir was utilised and water treatment plants were installed and between Gombe metropolitan and Dankwa, a distance is about 50 kilometres, pipes were installed from that area where pure treated water is now been transmitted to Gombe for consumption and domestic use. That is a big plus. “I happened to the be the state commissioner for finance at that time, and it was completed on time and after that, waterflow in Gombe was so constant and everybody felt we have reached our destination but the current government became so careless about it”, he said in a recent interview. Continuing, he stated that: “Even to provide generator to run it has become impossible and as such, we have gone back to square one.

Now, there is no portable water in Gombe state and that is a big challenge. “I think I have the background of what is it and how it was managed during the administration of Goje. I can still take the necessary step about it and make water flow back which we need essentially for our lives in Gombe”. Another area of concern to the people of Gombe, which the outgoing administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo neglected in his eight years in office, is the issue of human capital development. This is one factor which Gombe people are not happy with the leadership style of Dankwambo. The general consensus of opinion is that, “Dankwambo build schools but forgot to develop the human capital being that will man those schools.”

But Yahaya is not satisfied with the performance of the outgoing government in the area of education, which some people say is one of the areas Dankwambo did excellently well. “We have concrete evidence about this. This government has not done enough as far as we are concerned. They only touch superficial layer on top of the real problem, which has not been addressed”, he said in an interview. Speaking of what his government would do in the area when it gets to power, he stressed that: “For me, if you have to cover education, it must be so. You have to cover it from the head to toe. You must touch primary, secondary and tertiary education in the state. It seems this government concentrated only on tertiary education. The reverse of which now should have been the case. If you don’t have proper foundation, you can’t fit in into the tertiary. Instead of starting from the primary, polytechnic which is not yet, in place up till now, was established.

College of Education which is not fully in place up till now, was established. College of Legal and Advanced Legal Studies was also established”. “For me, you need to address the issues from the primary school level and that you can do in conjunction with federal government because you don’t have the commission. And up till this time I am talking to you, Gombe state is among the states that have not accessed what is available to them in UBEC for them to provide basic education. Close to N5bn or N6 bn is there to be used for basic education. Without that, there is no way you can get quality people with very good education background that will go to secondary schools and eventually end up in university. “Mind you, the current government of Dankwambo know that already we have a state owned University and already there was Federal University coming up.

here was no need for us to embark on building another university because of those ones. But none the less, if care is given to basic education, every child will have the opportunity to go to school and it covers up the missing gap that we need to fill in terms of education. “Poor quality of infrastructure everywhere. Up to 60/70 percent of our primary school have no chairs and desks for pupils. Teachers are not compensated properly. There is no incentive, no reward and there is no effective supervision in terms of knowing what the teachers are doing and how they are doing it”. He stated also that misplacement of priority has made it impossible for the government now to do proper maintenance on public schools. These and many more are the challenges before the incoming governor of Gombe State and Stakeholders are expecting him and his team to hit the ground running.