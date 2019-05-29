Interior Ministry Generated N113bn In 4yrs – Dambazau

The outgoing Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) yesterday revealed that the ministry generated well over N113billion between 2016 and 2018.

The minister who made the revelation while handing over the affairs of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari also stated that $112billion was also generated through its agencies.

Dambazau who said he met a weak institution in 2015 when he resumed boasted that the ministry under his watch successfully recruited 19,000 paramilitary personnel between 2016 and 2018 to boost efforts at strengthening internal security.

“People i met here have left and it is my turn to leave.I am going to leave with mixed feelings. I’m leaving a ministry that I enjoyed so much. I’m leaving the ministry better than I met it. We have added value to the system.

“Within the period under review, 2016 we have successfully recruited about 19,000 people without any crisis. I also want to say that between 2016 and 2018, we have made money for the government. In the same period we have made over N119 billion and over $112 billion.

The minister who spoke emotionally commended the staff of the ministry for maximum support and appealed to them to extend the same hand of fellowship to his successor in order to move the ministry to the next level.

Ehuriah said he introduced several innovations that had placed the paramilitary agencies under the ministries supervision forces to reckon with.

She said, ” Sir, you criss crossed the entire breadth of the country – from the North East to the North West, from South West to the South East at great personal risk seeking the durable peace in the entire country.”

She said, ” Many a man would have buckled under the pressure of the hydra headed security challenges confronting our beloved country but you fought like the General that you are and just yesterday, you gave a passionate treatise replete with strategies to be deployed to achieve peace in the North East and Lake Chad area”.