Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Korean Firm To Partner Kogi On Solar Energy

Published

1 min ago

on


Korean Energy company, FINEECO, wants to partner the Kogi State government to establish a solar power plant as the nation moves towards renewable energy.

The company said the strategic location of the state and its economy were key factors that convinced it to set up the plant, with the hopes of reaching other parts of the country with its product.

Speaking for the Korean businessmen after a closed door meeting with some officials of the Kogi government in Abuja, Martin Ezemma, said that it was about time that the nation took advantage of the abundance of sunlight in the generation of power to meet the nation’s needs.

“We are here to surf for opportunities and ensure that the country is on the path to constant development and to that effect, we were very fortunate to meet with the Kogi State government and we are looking at taking the relationship further with our friends from Korea.

“The need for solar is an issue that concerns all parts of the country, however, we also believe in relationship and we are pushing that anyone who is coming to do business in our country will start from the areas that we have friends.

“We are very encouraged that Kogi is situated at the central part of the country and a place that has a viable economy.We also came to Nigeria to market our solar products,” he said.

Speaking for the Kogi government, Abdulkareem Onyekehi Suleiman, Special Assistant  on Multilateral Donor Agencies, Special Project and also the state focal person, Social Investment Program, said a follow-up meeting was underway between the company and Kogi State economic team.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS22 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS22 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS23 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS23 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES24 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES24 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: