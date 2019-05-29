N136m Theft: Ex-NIMASA DG, 3 Others Know Fate June 3

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday fixed June 3 to pass sentence on the convicted former acting Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Callistus Nwabueze Obi and three others.

The court had last week Thursday convicted Obi, Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi and two companies owned by Obi for unlawful conversion and theft of the sum of N136 million belonging to the agency.

The convicted companies are: Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment Limited for the same offence.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had earlier adjourned till Tuesday for a sentencing hearing and the actual sentencing of the convicts.But after listening to arguments from the parties, she stated that she requires more time to look at the cited laws before she can impose sentence.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo had urged the judge to impose the maximum punishment, which is 14-year jail term, on Obi and Adoo.

The prosecutor cited Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, under which the convicts were charged, provides for a maximum prison term of 14 years.

Oyedepo also submitted that although the law permitted the judge to exercise discretion, the minimum limit was seven years.

He insisted that the convicts did not deserve to enjoy the court’s discretion because they let the judge go through the rigour of full-fledged trial rather than admitting their crime and opting for a plea bargain at the beginning.

The EFCC lawyer said, “The first and second defendants converted a total of N111million to their use.

“The first, third and fourth defendants converted a total of N114, 450,000″.

According to the prosecutor, Obi admitted that he used part of the money he converted to build Ladiva Hotels and Events Limited in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“We urge Your Lordship to forfeit the property to the Federal Government,” Oyedepo said.

The EFCC lawyer urged the court to withdraw the licences of the two convicted firms in line with Section 15(4)(a)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

He said they should also be fined 100 per cent of the money they aided the other convicts to convert.

However, Obi’s counsel, Mobolaji Kuti urged Justice Olatoregun to temper justice with mercy.

Kuti stated his client were first-time offenders.

While delivering her judgement last week Thursday, Justice Olatoregun discharged and acquitted Obi and Adoo of the charge of conspiracy, saying that the prosecution failed to established the offence against the duo.

Justice Olatoregun, however, held that the prosecution through its witnesses and overwhelming evidence, had been able to establish the offence of unlawful conversion and offence of aiding and abetting against all the convicts.

The judge therefore convicted Obi on counts two to eight of the charge, while Adoo, the second defendant was convicted of counts two, three and four of the charge.