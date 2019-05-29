Osinbajo Rallies NSC, NPA On Decongestion Of Apapa Ports Road

The chairman, Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has called on the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to assist in the implementation of the Presidential Order issued to truck drivers to vacate ports’ access roads within 72 hours.

Osinbajo made this call in a meeting held at the NSC’s headquarters in Lagos on Thursday. The vice president, who was represented by former commissioner of transportation, Lagos State, Kayode Opeifa, maintained that the task force was set up by the presidency to proffer lasting solutions to the perennial traffic in Apapa and its environs within two weeks.

According to him, the new directive mandates the immediate removal of all trucks from ports access roads and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) were key agencies that would assist in the implementation by rallying round the task force.

He also expressed readiness to engage the law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the federal government’s directives. “Any truck driver that violate the Presidential Order will face the music,” he said.

Executive secretary and chief executive officer, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello ,expressed the agency’s readiness to give the task force the necessary assistance that would assist in the realisation of their mandates.

Bello, who was represented by the director, Legal Services of the Council, Mr. Samuel Vongtau, expressed optimism that the aspiration of the committee would address anomalies that characterise Apapa ports’ access roads.å

Also speaking, director, Inland Transport Services (DITS), Mr. Akintunde Makinde, said the fßederal government has commenced moves to engage rail for the movement of containers to hinterland which would assist to address the ports’ congestion.

The meeting was attended by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Government, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and Apapa GRA Residents Association.