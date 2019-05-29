NEWS
Osinbajo Submits Assets Declaration Forms
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony slated for May 29 and in compliance with the requirement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a late night statement on Tuesday.
The submission by the vice president follows right after President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his forms.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Office of the Vice President, Dr Balkisu Saidu, submitted the completed forms to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the vice president.
Compared with the assets Prof. Osinbajo declared in 2015, the forms showed no significant changes in his assets; as there were no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts.(NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
High Hope As Yahaya Takes Over In Gombe
In Gombe State, there is high expectation of performance from the incoming governor of the state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, writes...
Zamfara: Supreme Court Verdict As APC’s Self-inflicted Injury
MOSES ORJIME writes on the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the Zamfara APC tussle and its implication for...
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
SPONSORED
Simple Ways To Cure Weak Erection And Quick Ejaculation
IT IS NO LONGER NEWS THAT QUITE A LOT OF MEN SUFFER FROM WEAK ERECTION, QUICK EJACULATION AND SMALL MANHOOD...
Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage
Dear Advertiser, Thank you for your interest in running a sponsored post on LEADERSHIP! A sponsored post (nofollow) cost ₦30,000 ($100) only and should not be more than 1500 words and for...
MOST POPULAR
- AVIATION23 hours ago
FG Inaugurates New Terminal At Maiduguri Airport
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Juventus Reiterate Dybala Transfer Stance
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Gattuso Walks Away From Ac Milan
- NEWS23 hours ago
I-G Orders Redeployment Of CP Ilyasu To Kano Command
- CRIME20 hours ago
Man Bags 5 Years Imprisonment For Impersonating Customs Officer
- NEWS23 hours ago
May 29: Gov Bello Dissolves Niger Cabinet
- NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Mourns Yakubu Lame
- NEWS18 hours ago
Votes Recount: Ashiru Loses To El-Rufa’i At Election Tribunal