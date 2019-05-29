Senate Seeks Almajiri Schools’ Reforms

The Senate yesterday called for the reform of Almajiri Schools especially in the Northern part of the country to meet global best practices.

The lawmakers who frowned at the present model of Almajiri Islamic education system said that the way that it is being operated has lead to the rejection of Western education by many of the knowledge seekers in the country.

The red chamber voted for the full compliance with the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004 which made formal education compulsory for school age children from Basic one to nine.

The Senate directed relevant authorities to apply the laws as contained in sections 2 to 5 of the Act against any school age child or his or her parents if found roaming the streets during school hours. .

This followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan ( APC) Yobe North).

Lawan who moved the motion in commemoration of Children’s Day celebrated on Monday, said about 14million children are out of school in Nigeria, majority of whom are knowledge seekers under the Almajiri system.

According to him, the 14million out of school children are potential sources of insecurity for the country in future.

“If drastic actions are not taken by relevant authorities to stem the tide of increased number of out of school children in the country , their population will be more burdensome on the Nigerian state and its economy in the nearest future with attendant serious security problems as already being experienced in some parts of the country.

” We must be brave and courageous enough in finding the way out by reforming the Almajiri system of Quaranic education in a way that formal or western education should be factored into it.

” If this 8th National Assembly cannot achieve this, the 9th National Assembly should ensure that relevant provisions in the Universal Basic Education Act 2004, are implemented to the letter across the states as regards, free and compulsory education for school age children in Nigeria,” he said.

Though being a motion anchored on order 43 of the Senate Standing rules under personal explanation, it couldn’t be subjected to general debates by all the Senators but the Senate President in his remarks, said both school age children refusing to attend school and their parents must be held responsible in ensuring compliance to the Act.

“Relevant provisions of the Act must be applied against defaulters be it, school age children refusing to go to school or their parents encouraging such backward behaviour”, he said.