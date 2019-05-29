The Crisis Nigeria Must Resolve

For at least the past half century, Nigeria has faced and failed to resolve many of the national crisis it has been facing, still facing and, by all indications will likely continue to face well into he future.

The most pressing include but are not limited to the following three issues: Security of Lives and property; Petroleum product supply and distribution and fuel subsidization and electricity supply, distribution and pricing.

Exactly twenty years ago, this week, I felt so concerned that I wrote three memoranda on these issues to then President Elect, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo a few days to his inauguration on May 29, 1999.

I thought it important to bring to his attention these issues because during my membership of his Presidential Policy Advisory Transition Committee, many serious people, including insiders had either spoken to me or went to the extent of submitting to me private papers. These expressed fears of the consequences of doing nothing or doing little and too late.

National Security

I concentrated on the Nigeria Police as the leading security agency for our internal security and the maintenance of law and order. In not too many words, I stated that the Police as it was then was no longer in a position to provide the basic minimum security for the country. I said it was inefficient, corrupt, lacked the skill and professionalism necessary to secure the nation; it was demoralized, ill equipped and was fast becoming the main problem and not part of the solution. I mentioned that the best solution is impracticable and would not look responsible: that is its total and immediate dissolution. A more acceptable solution would be to gradually create a parallel force, which would, in measured steps, replace the existing force.

But in order to ensure that the New Force would meet the highest standards of policing responsibilities, we must from the beginning thoroughly reform the recruitment process and ensure proper training for the different cadets. That beginning would be the process of selection and recruitment into the Force.

The New Approach would be first to hive off all the Police training institutions and make them separate training institutions independent of the main Police Force. The Police Academy in Wudil and other Police Training institutions will become independent training institutions for the New Nigeria Police and for all other security agencies and from which they will all recruit their men and women.

The justification for this is the well-known fact that the present recruitment process is heavily corrupt. Young people seeking to join the forces are required to pay huge sums of money in order to be recruited. The background and character of recruits are not taken into consideration. Political connections are the major considerations and motivating factors.

Recently I learned from a retiring high-ranking police officer that after going through a long process of a promotion exercise, the list of those promoted included not one of those recommended by the promotion panel. Almost all the promoted candidates had godfathers from the top ranking political office holders or the Senate or the House of Representatives. If that is true and I have no reason to believe that the assertion is not true, then we deserve the police we now have.

The Police Service Commission, like the Civil Service Commission is supposed to be independent, apolitical, usually chaired by a retired Inspector General of Police. The independence of the Commission should be recognized and emphasized the importance of their neutrality. The Commission’s independence should be restated and protected by the President. It should be the body that should interview candidates from the Police Academy and other training colleges; it should remain the only body that can recruit for the Police. It should remain the only authorized body to discipline and to progress careers of the members of the Forces. The only exception is the appointment of the Inspector General of Police, which will remain the prerogative of the President, subject to confirmation of the Senate. But and it is a big But. The Police Service Commission should be the body, which shall submit a short list of three to the President. The President shall make his recommendation to the Senate from among the three recommended by the Police Service Commission.

In order to have and to maintain high morale in the forces, government must give priority to their welfare and that of their families, whether or not we create State and or Local Government Police Forces. This is a matter that needs consultations and due process. It will take a long time; but administrative arrangements in consultations with the legislative organs and the state governments and assemblies could be introduced under interim arrangements to meet pressing political demands and approved by the National Assembly.

Petroleum Product Supplies, Distribution and Pricing are serious issues of concern for the political, social and economic well being of every citizen. It is a well-recognized fact that the industry in its entirety is corrupted. The NNPC needs to be unbundled. If it is not, it will certainly never work.

The Refineries have never been allowed to work. During my interactions with Insiders in the industry, I came to the conclusion that the system and those who run it both from the inside and, more to the point, the outsiders who pull the levers, cannot afford and will not allow the refineries to work. For all the last twenty years our refiners have not been allowed to work.

From the Government side, it has to be realized that the subsidy regime it is claimed to be being made to consumers, does not reach them. In times of scarcity, the consumer bears the brunt; the beneficiaries are not doubt our neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republics and even beyond to Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo.

But it will be hard to persuade the labor movement and other agitators to allow a realistic pricing of the fuels we consume. Not to attend to the problem would be to continue to bedevil the national economy. Perhaps even to ruin it.

Now twenty years later I would add to my recommendations of May 1999 that if it is difficult for government and the unions to abolish the fuel subsidy, we should remove the current subsidy, which applies to petrol, and, instead subsidize, diesel. Subsidising petrol is to indulge the rich and the powerful of society who use their vehicles mostly for social occasions and on unnecessary and wasteful journeys.

On the other hand subsidising diesel is subsidising all of us. Why? Because in the absence of reliable electricity supply, manufacturers require diesel to run their factories; individuals and small-scale industries depend on diesel to run generators. The trucks that distribute manufactured goods from the factories and farm produce all use diesel not petrol. A subsidy on diesel could bring down the prices of manufactured goods and bring down food prices In order to further help the working population, special incentives for investment in the transport sector would be of great advantage and would bring relief to ordinary people.

Electricity Supply, Transmission And Cost Recovery

The last of the three memoranda was then very much on the mind of the people and in industry: it was electricity supply. Power output was under 2,000MW. The incoming Government of Obasanjo was targeting the magic figure of 4,000MW.

In the memorandum I suggested the Government should forget NEPA and start planning, designing and installing a completely new power supply system for the country. I thought then that, that would need much investment and at least five years to realize; it seemed the best way to achieving national objective of a good steady and reliable supply and reliable electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. NEPA would only remain to maintain its existing facilities until the new system comes into operation.

I expressed the view then that of the three problems of Security and Fuel Supply and subsidy; electricity will likely be easier to solve than the others. Although there were corruption issues to confront, the electricity problem is largely technical. It seemed to me then and even now that it would be easier and more cost effective to embark on an entirely new and more modern system not encumbered with the ills associated with NEPA.

The government would seek a partnership with reliable and well-known international companies and invest in a turnkey project of providing a modern electricity system within a period of about five years. Perhaps even invite foreign investment and a Public Private Partnership.

In that memorandum, I relied on a presentation made to the then sitting Committee of the Vision 2010 project. The Committee had been sitting for about a year and was nearly at the end of its task. The then Minister of Power, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu made the presentation to the Committee in the last week of September 1997. He was very frank and direct to the point.

He began by frankly admitting that the electricity service being delivered was totally inadequate, even intolerable. He wondered that Nigerians are so understanding and patient. He went on to say that all the machines, instrumentation, generation and distribution of power have exceeded the life span assigned to them by the manufacturers. They had no spare parts and, if Nigeria needed the parts, they have to be specially designed afresh and we would have to join behind a long queue. It would take at least two years before the parts would be ready for delivery and another two years for them to be installed, test run.

But by then Nigeria’s demand for electricity would have far exceeded the then growth forecasts. In other words it would take at least five years before we begin to break even and to begin to catch up with growth forecasts.

The President-elect patiently read the three memoranda and then asked me the question: “What do you know about electricity”. I replied honestly that I knew next to nothing; but I live in Nigeria and speak with friends in the industry. We have not been making the necessary investments. We have not maintained the machinery and equipment in which we have invested.

The next day the President-elect asked me to accompany him to State House where he would be given the final brief by the outgoing Head of State. The most eagerly awaited presentation was the present state of electricity supply issues. The Minister, an electrical engineer made a lucid and exciting presentation which painted what seemed a very logical approach to the solution of the problems we faced.

In summary what the Minister said was: “if you give me all the dollars which I know you do not have I will, within two years resolve all the crisis and power failure in Nigeria will be forgotten and a thing of the past.

The incoming President was impressed. He bought the story. On his way out of the Room, he called the Minister to the hearing of many and asked him whether he was the one who authored the Plan. The Minister answered in the affirmative and he was asked to come on board as Managing Director of NEPA with the mandate to implement his own program. It was one of the first major appointments the new President made.

I believe that when he made Chief Bola Ige Minister for Power, President Obasanjo passed the presentation to him with the instruction: “Implement it”. The politician he was, Ige got excited and told the waiting press that “Within two years, power failure in Nigeria would be a thing of the past.”

Now, twenty years later and billions of dollars down the drain with nothing to show for it, the Ministry of Power last week told the nation that due to shortages of gas combined with water issues, generation of electricity had fallen back to about the 2,000MW it was in 1999, about where it was twenty years ago. As I write this, in the area where I am, there is hardly more than four hours of electricity being supplied on any given day. No one knows whether and when the situation would improve.

I am persuaded, more than I was twenty years ago, in May 1999 that the best way to go is to forget there is any electricity being generated in Nigeria now. Maintain the status quo. Invest no more in the current system. Embark on the creation from scratch, a new, modern and reliable electricity supply system for the country that can put Nigeria on a positive path of growth and development.

I think that is the way we should go. Let us be audacious in our hopes.

–Joda, an elder statesman, sent this piece from Yola