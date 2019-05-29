Zamfara: Supreme Court Verdict As APC’s Self-inflicted Injury

MOSES ORJIME writes on the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the Zamfara APC tussle and its implication for the party beyond 2023

The recent Supreme Court verdict against the APC in Zamfara State has brought to the front burner, the need for the party to take a clinical look at its existence especially its internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

Unarguably, this may not be the best of times for the ruling APC, more specifically its working committee under the leadership of the former Edo state governor and erstwhile labour leader, Adams Oshiomhole,

As at the last count, the party lost five states of Adamawa, Zamfara, Oyo, Imo and Bauchi to the PDP even as it won Kano and Osun states narrowly.

Self-inflicted injury?

There is no point repeating the fact that the recent decision of the Apex Court giving victory, on a platter of gold to the opposition PDP, is a manifestation of some inherent disagreement between members of the ruling APC in Zamfara state.

Indeed, the whole hoopla started during the party primaries to elect flag-bearers and lingered till the court verdict.

In line with the arguments pushed forward by the Senator Marafa led group, Supreme Court ruled that the APC did not conduct valid primaries in the buildup to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara state.

Consequently, it ordered that candidates who won second highest votes in the polls in the state be declared winner for all the elective positions.

Obviously, the ruling authenticates the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which ruled that no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

Analysts assert that the ruling APC had the opportunity to intervene on the matter by calling both Governor Abdulazeez Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa to order but the Adams Oshiomhole led committee failed to do just that, but rather looked the other way and in so doing, allowed the matter to fester till it get to this despicable level.

Having served two-term as governor of Edo State, Oshimhole is certainly not a novice by any parameters. Very few governors – whether in the ruling party or opposition – can intimidate him or educate him on the finer points or intricacies of managing a behemoth like APC.

Unfortunately, he failed in doing the basic things hence the tragedy that currently stares the party in the face.

APC lost Adamawa state to opposition PDP because of the in-fighting between its members. Some key stakeholders openly worked against Governor Bindow’s re-election. Indeed, the party had issues and couldn’t participate in Rivers election because of the Amaechi-Abe tiff. In Imo, the party lost to PDP because of the disagreement between Okorocha and Uzodinma in the face of the former’s desperation to install a stooge as a successor.

Politics watchers posit that the party’s leadership failed woefully in doing the needful while all these crises linger.

“The ideal thing for a politically savvy party chairman to do is to call warring parties to order, pacify those who need to be pacified and engage in horse trading so as to further strengthen the party”, one Festus Obinna said.

But significant tactical contradictions in the party chair’s perceived high-handed administrative footing are the causes of the shrinking of the political party under his watch.

Reflectively, Oshiomhole had serious battle with some state governors following the fallout of the party’s primaries held to elect candidates for various elective offices ahead of the 2019 general election.

Governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo States where some of the governors the party chairman had running battles with.

Indeed, these governors accused the party chair of highhandedness in his handling of the primaries held to elect their successors.

The Zamfara imbroglio

More specifically, Oshiomhole incurred the wrath of the erstwhile chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, over the mode of conduct of governorship primary and the “politics” that played out afterwards.

The crisis apparently peaked when the national headquarters of APC issued a statement three days to the deadline for elections, disbanding the Zamfara State executives and banning Yari from participating in the conduct of primaries alleging “interference”. The APC had earlier directed states to decide which mode of primary they will use in selecting candidates: direct primary, indirect and consensus.

While Yari’s camp, including the executive officials, chose the indirect mode, another camp, encompassing most of the other governorship aspirants, preferred the direct mode. However, notwithstanding disbanding the executive officials and sending two different committees to conduct the exercise, Zamfara APC still found it difficult to conduct a primary acceptable to all.

The faction loyal to Governor Yari claimed it held congresses and had candidates while faction loyal to Senator Marafa, insisted no primaries held.

But the Oshiomhole-led NEC rejected the results bandied by the Yari faction as it clearly kicked against Governor Yari’s group.

INEC had said it would not allow the APC field candidates in Zamfara because the party did not hold primaries within the stipulated time.

Although the party headquarters said no primaries held but consensus candidates were adopted within the stipulated time, the faction, led by the senator and 139 others, filed a suit against the party.

The debacle in Imo

Like Zamfara, APC had some issues within its Imo State chapter and its inability to resolve them cleared the coast for the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha as governor-elect.

In Imo State, the battle between Governor Rochas Okorocha Oshiomhole also flowed from the conduct of the governorship primaries in the state. Ahead of the primaries, Imo APC was divided into two camps. Of course, Okorocha led one camp and his deputy, Eze Madumere, led the other.

While Okorocha plotted the emergence of his son-in-law, Henry Nwosu, to succeed him, Senator Hope Uzodinma was the leading aspirant on the other camp, which enjoyed the support of key party chieftains in the state and even the national officers.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) dispatched a panel led by a former presidential aide, Ali Gulak, to conduct the election that controversially declared Uzodinma winner.

Curiously, after Gulak’s proclamation, eight members of his committee alongside the secretary, Henry Idahgbon, announced a separate result declaring Okorocha’s in-law, Nwosu, as the winner of the Imo APC governorship primary.

Oshiomhole dismissed both results as fake only to make U-turn later and accepted the result announced by Gulak. The rest is history.

As in other states, the association between Oshiomhole and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State degenerated after the party’s governorship primary. Ogun State held two separate primaries, producing two candidates. While the state chairman of the party Derin Adebiyi declared Rep. Adekunle Akinlade winner, the panel sent by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party declared oil mogul Dapo Abiodun the winner. The Oshiomhole-led NWC upheld the election of Abiodun.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo State’s main dispute with Oshiomhole was over the latter’s alleged manipulation of the Ondo State legislative primaries in favour of those seen to be the core enemies of the governor. Flowing from this heated feud, parallel congresses were held from the two opposing camps. Oshiomhole, a Tinubu loyalist, allegedly simply identified the group opposed to Akeredolu and their names were forwarded to INEC as APC candidates in the 2019 elections.

Challenge of leadership?

Beyond unseemly confrontations with some governors belonging to his party, Oshiomhole also engaged in a war of words with Senate President Bukola Saraki who left the APC and returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Clearly, Oshiomhole fought on many fronts.

Politics watchers accused the national chairman of running the party in a manner that suggests he still has not weaned himself from the garb of labour leader that he was.

But in fairness to him, Oshiomhole inaugurated six reconciliation committees that went round the six geo-political zones and attempted reconciliation of aggrieved party members. This, not surprisingly, failed woefully.

But has Oshiomhole learnt some lessons? It cannot be said with certainty if the recent misfortunes that befall the party have taught the erstwhile labour leader any lesson judging by happenings in his home state of Edo.

It is crystal clear that crisis is brewing in the Edo state chapter of the APC where there are signs suggesting that Oshiomhole is against Governor Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Already, some persons appear to be doing yeoman’s job of frustrating Obaseki’s return bid. Regardless of how one views the situation as it currently plays out in the Edo APC, the party has one choice: handle it well or allow it fester and extend the borders of its woes.

The APC in Edo State will do itself a lot of good by allowing Obaseki who is doing a good job to continue, rather than engaging in acts that could cost it the much needed victory at the governoship poll.

Ominously, in all states where there have been self-inflicted crises, the APC has lost. It is certainly time for Oshiomhole to put his own state in order. He can’t afford to play the ostrich. This will also help to tone down the negative stakeholders’ perception of a national chair that covets imposition.

When Oshiomhole ascended the national party chairmanship of APC, he pledged to reposition the party and align it with 21st Century best practices.

However, the crises and indeed the confusion that enveloped the ruling party under his stewardship made many to wonder if the party chairman is living up to his pledge of building a virile party.